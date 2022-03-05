NORMAN WATSON: How bentwood transformed utility into beauty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle

NORMAN WATSON: How bentwood transformed utility into beauty

By Norman Watson
March 5 2022, 4.02pm
Hostess trolley, £850 (Bearnes Hampton & Littlewood).
Hostess trolley, £850 (Bearnes Hampton & Littlewood).

When bentwood furniture first appeared in the mid-19th Century it was a revolutionary development.

It owed its origins to the 1850s-period German-Austrian cabinetmaker Michael Thonet.

Thonet’s experimentation in Vienna allowed him to perfect the technique of using steam to soften birch wood, bending it after heating into curvilinear shapes, and then leaving it to cool and dry back into solid form.

His bentwood chairs transformed furniture and received a gold medal at the 1867 World Fair in Paris.

The ‘chair of chairs’

His 1859 chair Number 14, better known as the coffee shop chair, is still called the ‘chair of chairs’ with 50 million made and production continuing today.

Bentwood furniture was not only decorative and stylish – it was light, comfortable and inexpensive. Eventually, it was widely used in hotels, shops and restaurants.

The bentwood technique was revived by Le Corbusier and other leading designers and architects of the 20th Century.

Thonet’s method of steam bending, for example, can be seen in the mass-produced bent-ply chairs made by Charles and Ray Eames a century after his experiments.

The tubular-steel furniture of the 1920s was also based on his designs.

A Scottish-American designer

On February 15, the Exeter saleroom Bearnes Hampton & Littlewood sold a 1930s’ beech or birch hostess trolley possibly by Elsie de Wolfe (1865-1950).

The Scottish-American designer is best known for her modernist approach to interior furnishings in the first decades of the 20th Century.

The trolley had rectangular glass tiers tied by a bentwood ‘swan’s neck’ support, returning upwards to form the handles.

Isn’t it a fabulous example of how Michael Thonet’s invention can transform a utility object into a thing of beauty?

It took £850.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]