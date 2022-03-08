Paralympic victory for Ukraine: Tuesday’s news in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Paralympic victory for Ukraine: Tuesday’s news in pictures

By John Post
March 8 2022, 4.00pm
Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day

A woman walks amongst flowering daffodils at Taylors Bulbs in Holbeach, Lincolnshire. The fourth generation family run flower growers farm over 750 hectares, of which over 150 are daffodils. Each summer in excess of 3,000 tonnes of daffodil bulbs pass through the yard. Joe Giddens/PA Wire
Members of Indonesian National Narcotics Agency train their dogs of K-9 anti-narcotics squads at a training camp in Lido Narcotics Rehabilitation Centre in Bogor, West Java, Indonesia. Xinhua/Shutterstock
Dusted before sale a rare set of four carved marble figures representing the four seasons from La Granja Vella de Marti Codolar in Barcelona, Spain, on display at Summers Place Auctions in Billingshurst, West Sussex. Made in France in the late 17th – early 18th century the life-size figures are going up for sale with an estimate of £120,000 – £180,000 in the Home, Garden and Natural History auction on March 23.  Aaron Chown/PA Wire
Chettikulangara Bharani is a spectacular festivals celebrated at Chettikulangara Temple near Mavelikara in Alappuzha. Held during the Malayalam month of Kumbham (February-March), the festival is dedicated to Goddess (Bhagavathy). Haripriya/Pacific Press/Shutterstock
Svetlana, 76 years old, who fled from Odessa, Ukraine, sits at the border crossing in Kroscienko, Poland.  U.N. officials said that the Russian onslaught has forced 2 million people to flee Ukraine. It has trapped others inside besieged cities that are running low on food, water and medicine amid the biggest ground war in Europe since World War II. AP Photo/Markus Schreiber
A person looks up at Luke Jerram’s seven-metre diameter artwork Mars, as it goes on display at the Corn Exchange, Dorchester. Andrew Matthews/PA Wire
Models on the catwalk at the Chanel show of the Autumn/Winter 2022, Paris Fashion Week, France. David Fisher/Shutterstock
Guest seating arrangement for the 75th EE British Academy Film Awards, Royal Albert Hall, London.  James Veysey/BAFTA/Shutterstock
Villages of Haripur, Balipara getting back from a 200-year-old Polo Bawa festival with their traditional fishing nets and Polo made of bamboo and cane at a Beel in the Bangla calendar month of Falgun. Md Rafayat Haque Khan/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock
Winner Vitalii Lukianenko UKR (guide Boys Babar), runner up Anatolii Kovalevskyi UKR (guide Oleksandr Mukshin, and third place Dmytro Suiarko UKR (guide Oleksandr Nikonovych) after the Men’s Middle Distance Vision Impaired Para Biathlon at the Zhangjiakou National Biathlon Centre.<br />Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games, China. OIS/Thomas Lovelock/Shutterstock

