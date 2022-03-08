Raith Rovers v Queen of the South ticket prices confirmed as under-12s go FREE for SPFL Trust Trophy final By Alan Temple March 8 2022, 4.15pm The prize on offer [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Ticket prices for the upcoming SPFL Trust Trophy final between Raith Rovers and Queen of the South have been confirmed. All under-12s will be able to attend the fixture for free as the SPFL seeks to attract a bumper crowd to the Excelsior Stadium in Airdrie. Ticket prices range from £5 for juveniles aged 12 to 16, to £10 for over 65s and students. Adults will pay £15 for a brief. Airdrie’s Excelsior Stadium Rovers fans will be allocated the East and South Stands, while Queen of the South fans will be allocated the entire Main Stand. The game takes place on April 3 with a 4.15 p.m. kick-off and will be shown live on BBC ALBA. As a result of reaching the final, Raith’s final Fife derby of the campaign has been rearranged for April 6. Final Fife derby date revealed as Raith Rovers’ SPFL Trust Trophy final forces Dunfermline switch Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Final Fife derby date revealed as Raith Rovers’ SPFL Trust Trophy final forces Dunfermline switch Dario Zanatta update as Raith Rovers sweat over ankle injury Ethan Ross apologises to Raith Rovers fans and makes ‘look in the mirror’ demand The astonishing numbers behind Raith Rovers and Inverness’ stuttering playoff push – and could they be caught?