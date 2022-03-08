Raith Rovers v Queen of the South ticket prices confirmed as under-12s go FREE for SPFL Trust Trophy final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Raith Rovers v Queen of the South ticket prices confirmed as under-12s go FREE for SPFL Trust Trophy final

By Alan Temple
March 8 2022, 4.15pm
The prize on offer

Ticket prices for the upcoming SPFL Trust Trophy final between Raith Rovers and Queen of the South have been confirmed.

All under-12s will be able to attend the fixture for free as the SPFL seeks to attract a bumper crowd to the Excelsior Stadium in Airdrie.

Ticket prices range from £5 for juveniles aged 12 to 16, to £10 for over 65s and students.

Adults will pay £15 for a brief.

Airdrie’s Excelsior Stadium

Rovers fans will be allocated the East and South Stands, while Queen of the South fans will be allocated the entire Main Stand.

The game takes place on April 3 with a 4.15 p.m. kick-off and will be shown live on BBC ALBA.

As a result of reaching the final, Raith’s final Fife derby of the campaign has been rearranged for April 6. 

