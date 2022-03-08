Raith Rovers v Queen of the South ticket prices confirmed as under-12s go FREE for SPFL Trust Trophy final

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ticket prices for the upcoming SPFL Trust Trophy final between Raith Rovers and Queen of the South have been confirmed.

All under-12s will be able to attend the fixture for free as the SPFL seeks to attract a bumper crowd to the Excelsior Stadium in Airdrie.

Ticket prices range from £5 for juveniles aged 12 to 16, to £10 for over 65s and students.

Adults will pay £15 for a brief.

Rovers fans will be allocated the East and South Stands, while Queen of the South fans will be allocated the entire Main Stand.

The game takes place on April 3 with a 4.15 p.m. kick-off and will be shown live on BBC ALBA.

As a result of reaching the final, Raith’s final Fife derby of the campaign has been rearranged for April 6.