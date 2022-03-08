Final Fife derby date revealed as Raith Rovers’ SPFL Trust Trophy final forces Dunfermline switch By Alan Temple March 8 2022, 3.27pm Hughes, left, will face McGlynn again [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Dunfermline will host Raith Rovers in the final Fife derby of the campaign on April 6. The showdown was originally due to take place on April 2. However, Rovers’ participation in the SPFL Trust Trophy final against Queen of the South put paid to that date. The encounter will go ahead with a 7.45 p.m. kick-off at East End Park. Remarkably, the alteration means none of the matches between the sides this season will occupy a traditional Saturday 3 p.m. slot. Kevin O’Hara after finding the net at Stark’s Park The first derby took place on a Wednesday, followed by a Tuesday and then the New Years’ clash on a Sunday. The points have been shared on each occasion, with two successive 1-1 draws followed, most recently, with a 0-0 stalemate. The astonishing numbers behind Raith Rovers and Inverness’ stuttering playoff push – and could they be caught? Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Raith Rovers v Queen of the South ticket prices confirmed as under-12s go FREE for SPFL Trust Trophy final Dario Zanatta update as Raith Rovers sweat over ankle injury Ethan Ross apologises to Raith Rovers fans and makes ‘look in the mirror’ demand The astonishing numbers behind Raith Rovers and Inverness’ stuttering playoff push – and could they be caught?