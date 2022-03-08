Final Fife derby date revealed as Raith Rovers’ SPFL Trust Trophy final forces Dunfermline switch

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dunfermline will host Raith Rovers in the final Fife derby of the campaign on April 6.

The showdown was originally due to take place on April 2.

However, Rovers’ participation in the SPFL Trust Trophy final against Queen of the South put paid to that date.

The encounter will go ahead with a 7.45 p.m. kick-off at East End Park.

Remarkably, the alteration means none of the matches between the sides this season will occupy a traditional Saturday 3 p.m. slot.

The first derby took place on a Wednesday, followed by a Tuesday and then the New Years’ clash on a Sunday.

The points have been shared on each occasion, with two successive 1-1 draws followed, most recently, with a 0-0 stalemate.