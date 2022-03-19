Tokyo fashion and aid for Ukraine: Saturday’s news in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK & World

Tokyo fashion and aid for Ukraine: Saturday’s news in pictures

By John Post
March 19 2022, 3.27pm
Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day

Bangladesh Malnicherra Tea garden children posing with smiles after adorning with colours like Rainbows on the celebration of the annual Hindu festival of colours, known as Holi festival marking the onset of spring in Sylhet, Bangladesh. Md Rafayat Haque Khan/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock</p> <p>
People visit the Palace Museum after snowfall in Beijing, capital of China. Xinhua/Shutterstock
Syrian refugees play near their tents outside the Syrian city of Azaz on Syria’s northern border with Turkey. APAImages/Shutterstock
Hot-air balloons are seen during the 5-day Balloons Over Waikato Festival in Hamilton, New Zealand. Xinhua/Shutterstock
STREET MOOD (USA) ridden by Antonio Fresu wins the 7F Commercail Bank of Dubal Maiden, race 1 at Jebel Ali, Dubai, UAE. Cedric Lane/Shutterstock
A model wearing fashion brand Pays des fees walks down the catwalk during the Rakuten Fashion Week TOKYO 2022 Autumn / Winter collection. Rodrigo Reyes Marin/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock
Fire officers at Ashford fire station prepare vehicles and donated emergency service equipment, organised by Fire AID and the National Fire Chiefs Council (NFCC), prior to a convoy of vehicles setting off from Ashford, Kent, for the Polish border of Ukraine. Gareth Fuller/PA Wire
The Wat Bang Phra temple in Nakhon Pathom, 40 km away from the Thai capital Bangkok, hosts the Wai Gru ceremony once a year. The Sak Yant tattoos are made by hand with traditional means by an Ajarn (Master). Adryel Talamantes/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock
People take part in the Stand up to Racism march in central London to mark UN Anti-Racism Day.  Andrew Matthews/PA Wire
Mostafa Waziri, Secretary General of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, views hieroglyphics inside a recently discovered tomb near the famed Step Pyramid, in Saqqara, south of Cairo, Egypt. The five tombs, unearthed earlier this month, date back to the Old Kingdom (1570 B.C. and 1069 B.C.) and the First Intermediate Period, an era spanned for around 125 years after the collapse of the old kingdom, according to the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities. AP Photo/Sayed Hassan

