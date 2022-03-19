In Pictures: Team Adam XV vs Panmure RFC Legends Charity Match

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rugby players from Dundee’s senior clubs played their second annual charity match raising money for mental health support in memory of their team-mate Adam Grassie on Saturday.

Forthill Community Sports Club hosted the long-awaited rugby rematch in memory of Broughty Ferry soldier Adam, who passed away in 2016.

The match, which had been delayed since 2020 due to Covid, saw Team Adam XV take on Panmure RFC Legends before guests enjoyed a buffet lunch, charity auction and music from local band Bathtub Hooch.

Saturday’s game was organised by Scott McIntyre, bringing together the city’s rugby community to remember Adam and raise money and awareness of mental health services.

The teams played for the newly formed Andy’s Man Club Cup with all proceeds from the match and GoFundMe page going towards the Andy’s Man Club Charity and future charity events.

Our photographer Kenny Smith was there to capture the action.