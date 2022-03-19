In Pictures: Team Adam XV vs Panmure RFC Legends Charity Match

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
In Pictures: Team Adam XV vs Panmure RFC Legends Charity Match

By Dawn Donaghey and John Post
March 19 2022, 3.44pm
Post Thumbnail

Rugby players from Dundee’s senior clubs played their second annual charity match raising money for mental health support in memory of their team-mate Adam Grassie on Saturday.

Forthill Community Sports Club hosted the long-awaited rugby rematch in memory of Broughty Ferry soldier Adam, who passed away in 2016.

The match, which had been delayed since 2020 due to Covid, saw Team Adam XV take on Panmure RFC Legends before guests enjoyed a buffet lunch, charity auction and music from local band Bathtub Hooch.

Saturday’s game was organised by Scott McIntyre, bringing together the city’s rugby community to remember Adam and raise money and awareness of mental health services.

The teams played for the newly formed Andy’s Man Club Cup with all proceeds from the match and GoFundMe page going towards the Andy’s Man Club Charity and future charity events.

Our photographer Kenny Smith was there to capture the action.

The teams are led out by pipers Davie Hunter and Robert Reid from the RAF Central Scotland Pipe Band.
Players observed a minutes silence to remember Adam before the game.
Team Adam XV players during the minute silence.
Pipers played before the match.
Ready to go!
The game was held at Forthill Sports Club in Broughty Ferry.
Both sides were in good spirits for the match.
Friends and family watched from the sidelines.
Get the ball!
Tackle!
The teams were playing for the Andy Man’s Club Cup.
The ground was in good rugby playing condition at the sports club.
Quick team huddle.
Try!
The sun was shining down on the players.
Team Adam XV and Panmure RFC Legends.

