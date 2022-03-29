In Pictures: Queen attends Prince Philip memorial alongside other royals By John Post March 29 2022, 3.44pm [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Almost a year from the death of his HRH The Duke of Edinburgh, a memorial service was held today to celebrate the life of Prince Philip, the late husband of Queen Elizabeth II. The Queen travelled from Windsor Castle to Westminster Abbey with son Prince Andrew, his first public appearance since his settlement of his civil sex assault case in the United States. Other members of the Royal Family, alongside European Royalty, politicians, and representatives from Prince Philip’s numerous charities were in attendance. The Queen and Prince Philip were married for 73 years until the day of his death on April 9th 2021. Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Westminster Abbey. Photo by Richard Pohle/The Times/PA Wire The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall arriving for a Service of Thanksgiving for the life of the Duke of Edinburgh, at Westminster Abbey in London. Photo by Aaron Chown/PA Wire The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte. Photo by Aaron Chown/PA Wire Princess Anne greets representatives as she arrived for her late father’s memorial. Photo by Aaron Chown/PA Wire The Earl and Countess of Wessex, Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor and Viscount Severn. Photo by Aaron Chown/PA Wire Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi with Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank. Photo by Aaron Chown/PA Wire Scottish Parliament’s Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone, SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon with husband Peter Murrell. Photo by Kirsty O’Connor/PA Wire Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick. Photo by Kirsty O’Connor/PA Wire Queen Silvia of Sweden and Carl XVI Gustaf, King of Sweden. Photo by Kirsty O’Connor/PA Wire Peter Phillips with Isla Phillips and Savannah Phillips (right). Photo by Kirsty O’Connor/PA Wire Queen Mathilde of Belgium and Philippe of Belgium. Photo by Kirsty O’Connor/PA Wire Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photo by Kirsty O’Connor/PA Wire Zara, Mia and Mike Tindall. Photo by Aaron Chown/PA Wire Princess Beatrix of the Netherlands, Queen Maxima of the Netherlands and King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands. Photo by Kirsty O’Connor/PA Wire Queen Elizabeth II, members of the Royal Family, and other invited dignitaries seen seated during the memorial service of the late Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip. Photo by Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Tears and laughter at Philip’s memorial as friends and family say goodbye Queen signals support for Andrew as she takes his arm at Philip’s memorial Queen carries on for Philip despite mobility issues Duke of Edinburgh ‘would have been pleased’ with memorial service – goddaughter