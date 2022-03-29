A Prince’s memorial and Scots in Vienna: Tuesday’s news in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK & World

A Prince’s memorial and Scots in Vienna: Tuesday’s news in pictures

By John Post
March 29 2022, 3.55pm
Post Thumbnail

Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day

A person holds an LGBTQ+ and trans pride flag while demonstrating outside the Rectory of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) in Mexico City, after the Forum “Necessary clarifications on the categories Sex and Gender” was held on 24 March, where transphobic, racist, homophobic and misogynist comments and speeches were made. Gerardo Vieyra/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
Royal fan John Loughrey waits for the arrivals for a Service of Thanksgiving for the life of the Duke of Edinburgh, at Westminster Abbey in London. Kirsty O’Connor/PA Wire
Palestinian fishermen work at Gaza City’s main port, on March 29 2022. Fishing is a major source of revenue for the impoverished Palestinian enclave. Israel, which maintains a blockade on Gaza strip, has over the years placed limits on how far Gazan fishermen can go to fish. APAImages/ Shutterstock
Veterinary doctor Jakob Kotowicz, left, and his assistant treat a broken leg of a dog in a water bath at the ADA foundation centre in Przemysl, southeastern Poland. Amid the exodus of more than 2.2 million Ukrainian refugees to Poland who fled the Russian invasion are the pet lovers who could not leave their animals behind. The evacuation of the animals was dangerous but was made possible due to the efforts and cooperation of several animal rights groups and Ukrainian refugees. AP Photo/Sergei Grits
A mural by local artist John Culshaw (pictured) of Liverpool player Mohamed Salah, Anfield Road, Liverpool. Peter Byrne/PA Wire.
Workers sort through colourful piles of fabrics ready to be made into garments in Narayanganj, Bangladesh. The workers are sorting and selecting the fabrics according to colour, quality and the demand of the buyers. The fabrics are generally used in apparel manufacturing process. They are piled up for sorting and grading as well as to dry in the sun with moisture being removed from the dying process. Joy Saha/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock
Scotland fans in Vienna ahead of an International Friendly between Austria and Scotland at the Ernst-Happel-Station. Vienna, Austria. Craig Williamson / SNS Group
A view of the Surfing Museum inside the red lighthouse in Nazare, Portugal. Nazaré, specifically Praia do Norte or North Beach, is famous for the biggest surfable waves on the planet. Manuel Romano/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of York leaving after a Service of Thanksgiving for the life of the Duke of Edinburgh, at Westminster Abbey in London. Aaron Chown/PA Wire
A girl walks into a deep cracks field after collecting drinking water from a pond near mangrove forest Sundarban in Satkhira, Bangladesh. Kazi Salahuddin Razu/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Oscars drama and painted hearts: Monday’s news in pictures

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]