Oscars drama and painted hearts: Monday’s news in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK & World

Oscars drama and painted hearts: Monday’s news in pictures

By John Post
March 28 2022, 3.29pm Updated: March 28 2022, 4.07pm
Post Thumbnail

Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day.

A masked dancer dressed up as a deity performs during the Nardevi Swetkali Parba dance festival in Kathmandu, Nepal. Xinhua/Shutterstock.
A masked dancer dressed up as a deity performs during the Nardevi Swetkali Parba dance festival in Kathmandu, Nepal. Xinhua/Shutterstock.
A 'polonaise' carpet, early 17th Century. Preview of the Art of the Islamic and Indian worlds sale at Christie's, London. Guy Bell/Shutterstock.
A ‘polonaise’ carpet, early 17th Century. Preview of the Art of the Islamic and Indian worlds sale at Christie’s, London. Guy Bell/Shutterstock.
With the Qingming Festival approaching, Hangzhou West Lake Longjing has entered the peak of tea picking before Ming, and people have seized the time to pick and process new teas to meet market demand. Sipa Asia/Shutterstock.
With the Qingming Festival approaching, Hangzhou West Lake Longjing has entered the peak of tea picking before Ming, and people have seized the time to pick and process new teas to meet market demand. Sipa Asia/Shutterstock.
Will Smith slapped Chris Rock during the Oscars ceremony after a joke aimed at Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith. 94th Annual Academy Awards, Show, Los Angeles, USA. Rob Latour/Shutterstock.
Will Smith slapped Chris Rock during the Oscars ceremony after a joke aimed at Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith. 94th Annual Academy Awards, Show, Los Angeles, USA. Rob Latour/Shutterstock.
Special collections manager Dr Hannah Thomas cleans a True Cross relic at The Bar Convent Living Heritage Centre in York, as the convent marks Easter with the discovery of previously unseen authentication and provenance documents. This documentation, along with new research, shows a likely explanation as to how the relic eventually arrived at the convent in 1792 and has enabled the convent to trace elements of the history of the relic which have been a mystery since the 19th Century. Danny Lawson/PA Wire.
Special collections manager Dr Hannah Thomas cleans a True Cross relic at The Bar Convent Living Heritage Centre in York, as the convent marks Easter with the discovery of previously unseen authentication and provenance documents. This documentation, along with new research, shows a likely explanation as to how the relic eventually arrived at the convent in 1792 and has enabled the convent to trace elements of the history of the relic which have been a mystery since the 19th Century. Danny Lawson/PA Wire.
People add to the painted hearts at the national Covid memorial wall to remember the victims of the coronavirus pandemic. Amer Ghazzal/Shutterstock.
People add to the painted hearts at the national Covid memorial wall to remember the victims of the coronavirus pandemic. Amer Ghazzal/Shutterstock.
Indira Avila walks past Glenn Folco after going through her routine at Blackpool Tower Circus ahead of its return on Saturday after its annual hiatus. The circus is the oldest permanent circus arena in the world, having kept going during two world wars and only being forced to close during the Covid-19 lockdown. Peter Byrne/PA Wire.
Indira Avila walks past Glenn Folco after going through her routine at Blackpool Tower Circus ahead of its return on Saturday after its annual hiatus. The circus is the oldest permanent circus arena in the world, having kept going during two world wars and only being forced to close during the Covid-19 lockdown. Peter Byrne/PA Wire.
University graduates wearing hakama kimono under Tokyo's famous cherry blossoms during their graduation ceremony. Masatoshi Okauchi/ Shutterstock.
University graduates wearing hakama kimono under Tokyo’s famous cherry blossoms during their graduation ceremony. Masatoshi Okauchi/ Shutterstock.
Billie Eilish, winner of Best Original Song for No Time To Die from the latest Bond film, No Time To Die, appears backstage with her Oscar during the 94th annual Academy Awards at Loews Hollywood Hotel in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles, California. John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock.
Billie Eilish, winner of Best Original Song for No Time To Die from the latest Bond film, No Time To Die, appears backstage with her Oscar during the 94th annual Academy Awards at Loews Hollywood Hotel in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles, California. John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier