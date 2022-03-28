Will Nicola Sturgeon finally scrap Scotland’s Covid face mask rules?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Will Nicola Sturgeon finally scrap Scotland’s Covid face mask rules?

Nicola Sturgeon will give a Covid update on Wednesday as she confirms whether the legal requirement to wear face coverings will end.
By Justin Bowie
March 28 2022, 3.33pm Updated: March 28 2022, 4.48pm
The first minister eased most remaining virus restrictions two weeks ago but kept mask rules in place due to high case numbers.

Scotland’s infection rate remains high with more than 2,000 people in hospital after they contracted Covid and thousands testing positive every day.

But vaccines have been continuing to hold up against serious illness with most Covid prevention measures now gone.

Last week’s rule easing saw test and trace requirements scrapped in pubs and restaurants, while businesses no longer have to enforce the government’s Covid passport scheme.

Travel curbs have been relaxed while free virus testing will also eventually come to an end later in spring.

Will Covid mask rules end?

In her announcement two weeks ago, Nicola Sturgeon hinted face coverings would only be needed for a short while longer until Covid cases stabilise.

Speaking on Sunday, SNP health secretary Humza Yousaf refused to be drawn on whether masks will finally be abandoned.

But he assured BBC viewers that the Scottish Government would not implement any fresh restrictions.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf.

He said: “Government at this stage is not considering further restrictions.

“We have an important decision to take on whether we remove the last legal restriction or protected measure and move it into guidance, that is of course the wearing of face coverings.

“That’s a discussion the Cabinet will have.”

While Scots would no longer legally need to wear masks if the rules are changed, individual businesses such as shops and restaurants will still be able to ask customers to wear them.

Rival calls to ease rules

The Scottish Tories have repeatedly urged Nicola Sturgeon to abandon all remaining legal Covid protections.

After the first minister’s announcement two weeks ago, Douglas Ross said Scotland risked becoming “stuck” with virus measures.

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross has said Conservative-run councils won't introduce the Workplace Parking Levy
Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross.

The SNP leader admitted retaining the mask mandate would be “disappointing” for businesses.

All remaining Covid measures – including the requirement to self-isolate if you become infected – have already been scrapped by Boris Johnson in England.

