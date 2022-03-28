Manhattan’s: Perth restaurant to shut as bosses hit with ‘ridiculous’ rising costs

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Perth restaurant Manhattan’s is to shut next week with bosses blaming a “ridiculous” rise in running costs.

The diner opened in 2018 following a £250,000 makeover for The Lovat Hotel on Glasgow Road.

It was rebranded with the Manhattan’s name and turned into a music-themed family restaurant.

The venue then shut suddenly in January 2020 before reopening a month later.

But the impact of Covid-19 and the cost of living crisis mean the restaurant will shut permanently next week – though there are hopes that another eatery may take its place at the hotel, which remains open.

Announcing the closure on Facebook, bosses wrote: “Due to circumstances outwith our control we have had to make a very difficult decision to close Manhattan’s.

“We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause but unfortunately due to Covid and rising costs to ridiculous amounts it is no longer feasible to continue.

“This decision has not been taken lightly and (has been) discussed at length as a family and team.

The owners have not taken a wage from long before December to keep the restaurant open…”

“We have tried so hard and worked tirelessly to bring back a restaurant for families and functions.

“Unfortunately lockdowns and the repercussions of Covid have forced us to make this decision. The hospitality trade, for us, has not picked up to what we need to survive.

“The three owners have worked exceptionally long hours as well as our team.

“The owners have not taken a wage from long before December to keep the restaurant open and now it is not feasible for us to continue on in this manner.”

How have customers reacted?

Dozens of customers and workers have told of their sadness at the closure of the restaurant, which has attracted an average rating of 4.7 out of five stars on Facebook.

Reacting to the post, Kirsten Roper wrote: “So sorry to read this, it’s devastating to see another family business close and a huge blow to our local community.”

James MacRae replied: “So sorry to hear this guys, I wish you all good luck with the future. I’m sure the people of Perth will miss you.”

Sarah McLaughlan posted: “Every time I have been to Manhattan’s it’s always been a great experience, with such friendly staff and great food. You will be sorely missed by many.”

And Michelle McPhee said: “My time at Manhattan’s was amazing and it was all down to you guys.

“I cannot begin to thank you enough and tell you how much I love you all.”

What is The Lovat Hotel’s response?

Rachel Scott, manager at The Lovat Hotel, told The Courier: “It’s sad to see it close. We’ve all worked really closely together.

“It is a loss to everybody and to the community.

“The Lovat is still here and will be back up and running with a restaurant at some point, hopefully soon.

“We are still doing functions and anyone with a booking coming up does not need to worry, they will all still be honoured.”