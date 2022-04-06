Wednesday’s News in Picture: A long way By Louis Delbarre April 6 2022, 6.15pm A Ukrainian serviceman stands amid destroyed Russian tanks in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine. AP Photo/Felipe Dana [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Our picture editors bring you the best images from the news today A police officer uses a bolt-cutter to remove a metal chain from around the neck of a climate protester in Berlin, Germany. The German government presented a major package of reforms Wednesday to boost the construction of renewable power as part of its efforts to meet its climate goals and become independent of energy imports from hostile nations such as Russia. AP Photo/Markus Schreiber. A monument to Taras Shevchenko, a Ukrainian poet and a national symbol,is damaged by bullets, in the central square of Borodyanka, Ukraine. AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky. Patsy Sheehan (right), from Limerick, joins Ukrainian citizens outside Leinster House, Dublin, as President Zelensky of Ukraine addresses the Oireachtas. Brian Lawless/PA Wire. U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken, center, arrives for a meeting of NATO foreign ministers at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium. AP Photo/Virginia Mayo). Strong winds and cod temperatures return as surfers take advantage of the conditions at Tynemouth beach, Tyne and Wear. Owen Humphreys/PA Wire. A swimmer appears exhausted after racing in the Men’s Open 100m Backstroke heats on day two of the 2022 British Swimming Championships at Ponds Forge International Swimming Centre, Sheffield. Zac Goodwin/PA Wire. The Prince of Wales tastes a piece of cheese during a visit to Tebay Services in Cumbria to mark it’s 50th anniversary. Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA Wire. Principal dancer Jerome Anthony Barnes as Rudolf and soloist Claire Souet as mistress Mary Vetsera, during a photocall ahead of Scottish Ballet’s world premiere of The Scandal at Mayerling, in the City Chambers, Glasgow. Jane Barlow/PA Wire. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close