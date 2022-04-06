George Galloway threatens to sue Twitter over ‘Russian state-affiliated media’ claim

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Firebrand George Galloway furiously hit back after a disclaimer appeared on his social media site linking him to “Russia state-affiliated media”.

The Dundee-born politician and former MP appealed to Twitter to take down the message which was applied to his account.

“I am not ‘Russia state affiliated media’,” he complained.

“I work for NO #Russian media. I have 400,000 followers. I’m the leader of a British political party and spent nearly 30 years in the British parliament.

“If you do not remove this designation I will take legal action.”

He has been a contributor for RT, formerly known as Russia Today, which recently had its licence revoked in the UK by regulator Ofcom.

Mr Galloway presented The Mother of All Talk Shows on the Russian-owned Radio Sputnik channel since 2019.

He also presented Sputnik: Orbiting the world with George Galloway’ each week with his wife Gayatri on the Kremlin-linked RT.

On his YouTube programme on Wednesday night, he said he no longer presents “anything” on RT and Sputnik.

Holyrood campaign

Mr Galloway stood in the Scottish Parliament election in May last year.

But his All For Unity party failed to win anything.

His former party colleague Jamie Blackett distanced himself from Mr Galloway’s comments on the Russian war in Ukraine after the invasion in February.

Former first minister Alex Salmond also had a talk show hosted on RT.

Mr Salmond suspended his show from the channel after the invasion.

In a statement in March, Ofcom said it would be “impossible” for Russia Today to follow media impartiality rules due to a major crackdown on dissent from the Kremlin.