Missing Dundee teen traced safe and well

Police in Dundee have said missing teenager Courtney Watson has been found safe and well.

Officers searching for 15-year-old Courtney Watson issued a public appeal to help trace her after she went missing from Glenconnor Drive area of Dundee at around 5am on Monday April 4.

In an update, officers said Courtney had now been traced.

A force spokesperson said: “Police Scotland can confirm that Courtney Watson has now been traced safe and well.”