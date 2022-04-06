Missing Dundee teen traced safe and well By Alasdair Clark April 6 2022, 7.18pm Updated: April 7 2022, 6.06am Courtney Watson has been found safe and well [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Police in Dundee have said missing teenager Courtney Watson has been found safe and well. Officers searching for 15-year-old Courtney Watson issued a public appeal to help trace her after she went missing from Glenconnor Drive area of Dundee at around 5am on Monday April 4. In an update, officers said Courtney had now been traced. A force spokesperson said: “Police Scotland can confirm that Courtney Watson has now been traced safe and well.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close