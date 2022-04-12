The ‘great resig-cation’ and dancing for Shiva: Tuesday’s news in pictures By John Post April 12 2022, 3.38pm [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day Young Brits take over Millennium Bridge as new data reveals nearly a third are planning on quitting their jobs this year, driven by a desire for better work-life balance. Tourism Australia is dubbing this ‘the Great Resig-cation’ and encouraging 18-30-year-olds to head Down Under on a Working Holiday Visa to work and play the Aussie way. PinPep/Shutterstock Soldiers of the Pechersk Territorial Defence unit play teqball in Maidan Nezalezhnosti (Independence Square), Kyiv, capital of Ukraine. Ukrinform/Shutterstock The Princess Royal looks at Barbie cakes during a visit to the Cooking Laboratory at Caritas Technical Secondary School, an all-girl boarding school for 700 students run by the Catholic Church in Port Moresby, on day two of the royal trip to Papua New Guinea on behalf of the Queen, in celebration of the Platinum Jubilee. Kirsty O’Connor/PA Wire Cadbury World chocolatier Dawn Jenks adds the finishing touches to the Easter-themed chocolate creation at Cadbury World in Birmingham. Jacob King/PA Wire Devotees are seen with various coloured art on their faces, ahead of the “Bolan” dance on the occasion of Charak festival in the Katwa district , 200 kilometers from Kolkata , India. Charak festival is the Hindu ritual celebrated on the month of chaitra to honour Lord Shiva . Devotees paints various arts in ones face and body and performs “Bolan” dance, a Hindu ritualistic dance mainly based from the state of Bengal during this festival. Debarchan Chatterjee/NurPhoto/Shutterstock Pakistani staff distribute food among people for breaking their fast at Haveli Restaurant near Historical Badshahi Mosque during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan in Lahore. Islam’s holy month of Ramadan-ul-Mubarak is celebrated by Muslims worldwide marked by fasting, abstaining from food, sex and smoking from dawn to dusk for soul cleansing and strengthening the spiritual bond between them and the Almighty. Muslims enter into a period of discipline and worship: fasting during the day, and praying throughout the day and night. Rana Sajid Hussain/Pacific Press/Shutterstock The dirty scrubbers offer unpalatable teas and greenwash – Extinction Rebellion close Lloyds of London as part of their April rebellion in London. They aim to take disruptive action to stop the ‘Climate and Ecological Emergency’. They also demand that Lloyds stop insuring the fossil fuel industry.<br />Extinction Rebellion close Lloyds of London for their April rebellion in London.. Guy Bell/Shutterstock Bactrian camels back left to right Kanika and Darcy, with new born calves left to right Olive and Lilibet as they explore their new surroundings at the Yorkshire Wildlife Park, in Doncaster. The park’s Wildlife Foundation has been instrumental in efforts to restore the Bactrian camel numbers and funded a project releasing six into the wild, 600 kilometres from their breeding centre near the Mongolia-China border. The Foundation has subsequently been funding local community education about the rare wild camels at education centres in Mongolia. Danny Lawson/PA Wire Bags of sand surround and protect city monuments in Kyiv from Russian warfare. Nicola Marfisi/AGF/Shutterstock Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (left) and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar during a visit to Glasgow Perthshire football club, as part of a campaign visit in Glasgow. Speaking from the campaign visit in Glasgow the Labour leader said his position on the Prime Minister’s fitness for the job hadn’t changed as the Met announced at least 30 more fines would be issued in the partygate saga. John Linton/PA Wire Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close