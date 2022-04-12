Berry big problem: Angus farm wants to give away 10,000 strawberry plants after cancelled order

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Berry big problem: Angus farm wants to give away 10,000 strawberry plants after cancelled order

By Gavin Harper
April 12 2022, 3.48pm
A cancelled supermarket order leaves Omachie Fruit Farm with 10,000 strawberry plants its now looking to give away.
A cancelled supermarket order leaves Omachie Fruit Farm with 10,000 strawberry plants its now looking to give away.

An Angus farm has been left with a berry big problem after a cancelled supermarket order left it with 13,000 surplus strawberry plants.

A change in order from a supermarket means Omachie Fruit Farm – run by Forbes of Kingennie owner Mike Forbes – has been left with a surplus of the fruit plants.

The surplus was more than 13,000 last week, but has been whittled down to just over 10,000.

Instead of them going to waste, Mr Forbes and Forbes of Kingennie general manager Bruce Sheridan decided to give the plants away.

The cancelled order cost Omachie Fruit Farm about £2,000.

Bruce explained: “Omachie fruit farm supplies many supermarkets.

Forbes of Kingennie general manager Bruce Sheridan with some of the plants that are now surplus to requirements.

“One chain had a change of variety and that meant there was 13,000 Murano strawberry plants.

“Rather than them going to waste, in the times everyone is experiencing, we put our heads together and wanted to get them out to the public.

“We just felt that between community groups, allotments and so on, there must be enough people to take the plants on.”

Each of the plants in ideal conditions will give away about one kilo of strawberries in the growing season, he added.

“Mike and I just felt it was better going somewhere than just going to waste.”

A good response so far

Bruce said the response has been encouraging so far: “I’ve delivered 18 trays with 120 trays in each today.

“We’ve got rid of more than 2,000 plants and we’ve got people ordering them as well.

“They are currently at Omachie fruit farm.

“We’ve got them under refrigerated conditions. Strawberry plants aren’t the prettiest – they are in boxes of 120 and we keep them cool.

“That stops them from wanting to grow.”

Anyone interested in placing an order should contact Bruce through the resort at info@forbesofkingennie.com

More than 3,000 plants have already been given away.

Forbes of Kingennie opened its doors in 2005, with luxury lodges and weddings at the heart of the business, alongside a golf course and fishing pools.

Last year, bosses set out the financial impact of Covid-19.

Libby Forbes, marketing manager and daughter of owners Mike and Gail, said the business had lost sales of £750,000.

More from the Business section

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier