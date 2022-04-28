A great ascent and a royal visit: Thursday’s news in pictures By John Post April 28 2022, 4.00pm [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day RSA Insurance leads a session using micro bits with girls aged 11-14 at the Millais Secondary School Code Club to celebrate International Girls in ICT Day. According to research commissioned by RSA, boys are more than twice as likely than girls to say they’re very likely to pursue a career or further education in coding or computer science. Ciaran McCrickard/PA Wire Members of the Royal Marines Band Service surprise residents of Church Hill in Redditch, near Birmingham, as they play a medley of tunes to recognise the community for stepping up to celebrate Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee this June, with over 40 Big Jubilee Lunches planned to bring neighbours together on local streets. Jacob King/PA Wire A robin rests in a garden at the start of a warm day in Oxfordshire. Geoff Swaine/Shutterstock The Antonov An-225 Mriya, the world’s largest cargo plane, destroyed in the Battle of Antonov Airport during the Russian invasion of Ukraine stays in a ruined hangar, Hostomel, Kyiv Region, northern Ukraine. Ukrinform/Shutterstock Queen Mathilde of Belgium and King Philippe of Belgium pictured during a royal visit to the opening of the Floralien Ghent 2022 flower show, in Ghent. The 36th edition of the Floralien is all about ‘My paradise, my worldly garden’ and takes place in the ICC, the Floraliënhal and the Kuipke indoor cycling arena. Flowers and plants are of course central. During their visit, the King and Queen will talk to various exhibitors. Shutterstock An aerial view of the historical Mughal Era Badshahi mosque decorated with lights to mark the holy night and seek divine blessings of Lailatul Qadr, also known as the Night of Power in Lahore, Pakistan. Rana Sajid Hussain/Pacific Press/Shutterstock The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall with Sana Safi, BBC Afghan Senior Presenter, during a visit to the BBC World Service at BBC Broadcasting House, London, to mark it’s 90th year and to thank staff and learn how they are continuing their operations across Ukraine, Russia and Afghanistan. Hannah McKay/PA Wire Tourists visit the Colossi of Memnon in Luxor, Egypt. Luxor, a capital of ancient Upper Egypt known as Thebes, is now a tourist destination famous for the historic temple buildings and other relics. Xinhua/Shutterstock Competitors climb the Rosablanche peak (3191m at the highest point crossed) during the 22nd Glacier Patrol race in the mountains between Zermatt and Verbier, Switzerland. The Glacier Patrol (Patrouille des Glaciers in French), organised by the Swiss Army, takes place during between April 25 and May 1. Highly-experienced hiker-skiers trek over a distance of 57,5km (4386m ascent and 4519m descent) on the Haute Route along the Swiss-Italian border from Zermatt to Verbier. Valentin Flauraud/Keystone via AP Rangers fans take to the streets of Leipzig before their UEFA Europa League Semi-Final match between RB Leipzig and Rangers at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, Germany. Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group Rocket launches and rewilding the land: Wednesday’s news in pictures Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close