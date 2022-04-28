Fife farmer feared for livestock during fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Fife farmer feared for livestock during fire

By Neil Henderson
April 28 2022, 4.10pm Updated: April 28 2022, 4.45pm
The fire took hold near Craigs Farm.

A Fife farmer has told how he feared for his livestock after an area of land close to his farm was engulfed in flames.

Fire crews were called to tackle the blaze in gorse bordering Craigs Farm, near Cardenden, which owner Lee Aitken believes was started deliberately on Wednesday night.

He had returned to the farm just minutes before, and was preparing a meal in his family home, when he looked out to see smoke just metres away.

‘I was completely shocked’

He raised the alarm amid fears some of the 380 sheep and 220 cattle he keeps at the farm were in danger.

He said: “I looked out of the window and was completely shocked as I saw flames across the ridge of the top field.

“The entire field was quickly filled with so much thick smoke I could barely see the sheep.

A scorched area of land at the farm.

“Firefighters arrived and initially tried to tackle the fire with water backpacks but the bank was well alight by then.

“Eventually they managed to get the fire engine some way up the field, which made them better equipped to tackle the flames.”

Fire crews spent more than two hours at the scene of the blaze.

Youths seen running from area

Mr Aitken, who only took control of the 40-acre farm in September, told The Courier he feared the blaze may spread to the field and towards the farm buildings.

He added: “The other concern is the effect it will have on the livestock as it’s right in the middle of lambing season.

“It’s a major concern as the ridge is accessible by a path and we’ve recently had to speak to youths up there for bothering the sheep.

The land has been left blackened by the blaze.

“A number of youngsters were also seen running away back to the house below just minutes before the fire started.

“I’m just relieved it didn’t escalate into something even more serious but the concern now is that it might happen again.”

Police say the incident has not been reported but that officers will investigate any concerns raised.

