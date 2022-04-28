Fife farmer feared for livestock during fire

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Fife farmer has told how he feared for his livestock after an area of land close to his farm was engulfed in flames.

Fire crews were called to tackle the blaze in gorse bordering Craigs Farm, near Cardenden, which owner Lee Aitken believes was started deliberately on Wednesday night.

He had returned to the farm just minutes before, and was preparing a meal in his family home, when he looked out to see smoke just metres away.

‘I was completely shocked’

He raised the alarm amid fears some of the 380 sheep and 220 cattle he keeps at the farm were in danger.

He said: “I looked out of the window and was completely shocked as I saw flames across the ridge of the top field.

“The entire field was quickly filled with so much thick smoke I could barely see the sheep.

“Firefighters arrived and initially tried to tackle the fire with water backpacks but the bank was well alight by then.

“Eventually they managed to get the fire engine some way up the field, which made them better equipped to tackle the flames.”

Fire crews spent more than two hours at the scene of the blaze.

Youths seen running from area

Mr Aitken, who only took control of the 40-acre farm in September, told The Courier he feared the blaze may spread to the field and towards the farm buildings.

He added: “The other concern is the effect it will have on the livestock as it’s right in the middle of lambing season.

“It’s a major concern as the ridge is accessible by a path and we’ve recently had to speak to youths up there for bothering the sheep.

“A number of youngsters were also seen running away back to the house below just minutes before the fire started.

“I’m just relieved it didn’t escalate into something even more serious but the concern now is that it might happen again.”

Police say the incident has not been reported but that officers will investigate any concerns raised.