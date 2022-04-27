Fire service tackle blaze at farm in Fife By Emma Duncan April 27 2022, 9.42pm Updated: April 28 2022, 6.13am The flames at Craigs Farm near Cardenden. Image Fife Jammer Locations. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Smoke was spotted billowing from a farm in Fife as the fire service worked to tackle a wildfire. Crews were called to Craigs Farm near Cardenden at 7.53pm on Wednesday They spent more than one and a half hours putting out the flames. They left the scene at about 9.25pm. A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 7.53pm on Wednesday, April 27, to reports of a wildfire affecting an area of gorse in Craigs Farm, Kinglassie Road, Cardenden. “Operations control mobilised one appliance to the scene.” The extent of the damage and any injuries is not known. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Blaze at Fife beauty spot sparks plea to handle disposable barbecues with care Firefighters tackle car on fire on M8 Doorbell camera captures dramatic moment car crashes into Kirkcaldy house leaving family ‘homeless’ VIDEO: Fife car engulfed in flames after being set on fire