Fire service tackle blaze at farm in Fife

Smoke was spotted billowing from a farm in Fife as the fire service worked to tackle a wildfire.

Crews were called to Craigs Farm near Cardenden at 7.53pm on Wednesday

They spent more than one and a half hours putting out the flames.

They left the scene at about 9.25pm.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 7.53pm on Wednesday, April 27, to reports of a wildfire affecting an area of gorse in Craigs Farm, Kinglassie Road, Cardenden.

“Operations control mobilised one appliance to the scene.”

The extent of the damage and any injuries is not known.