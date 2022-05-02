Long awaited embraces and carnival fun – Monday’s news in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News UK & World

Long awaited embraces and carnival fun – Monday’s news in pictures

By Picture Desk
May 2 2022, 1.43pm Updated: May 2 2022, 1.44pm
Children enjoy theme park rides at a funfair at Small Heath Park in Birmingham, as the holy month of Ramadan comes to an end and Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr. Picture via PA.
Children enjoy theme park rides at a funfair at Small Heath Park in Birmingham, as the holy month of Ramadan comes to an end and Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr. Picture via PA.

Our picture editors bring you the best images from the news today.

Sir Mo Farah in action in the men’s race during the Vitality London 10,000 road race. Picture via PA.
A man stands beside remains of homes after a fire gutted a residential area in Quezon city, Philippines. Picture via AP.
Argentine ambassador to the UK Javier Esteban Figueroa speaks about the Falklands War anniversary at the Ambassador’s Office at Residence, in Belgrave Square. Picture via PA.
Families embrace after a flight from Los Angeles arrived at Auckland International Airport as New Zealand’s border opened for visa-waiver countries. Picture via AP.
Ziggy the Golden Retriever taking part in the novel object task as Guide Dogs, the site-loss charity, has launched a research project called Puppy Cognition that sees seven-week-old guide dog puppies in different scenarios and studies their responses. Picture by Guide Dogs.
A Royal Navy vessel tows boats thought to be used by migrants as they are brought in to Dover, Kent, following a number of small boat incidents in the Channel. Picture via PA.
Matilda Picotte ridden by jockey Declan McDonogh (left) wins the Irish EBF Median Sires Series Maiden at Curragh Racecourse in Newbridge, County Kildare, Ireland. Picture via PA.
Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross (left) and former Scottish Conservative Leader Ruth Davidson stop to have an ice cream at Oscars during a visit to Portobello, Edinburgh, on the local election campaign trail. Picture via PA.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier