Long awaited embraces and carnival fun – Monday's news in pictures By Picture Desk May 2 2022, 1.43pm Updated: May 2 2022, 1.44pm Children enjoy theme park rides at a funfair at Small Heath Park in Birmingham, as the holy month of Ramadan comes to an end and Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr. Picture via PA. Our picture editors bring you the best images from the news today. Sir Mo Farah in action in the men's race during the Vitality London 10,000 road race. Picture via PA. A man stands beside remains of homes after a fire gutted a residential area in Quezon city, Philippines. Picture via AP. Argentine ambassador to the UK Javier Esteban Figueroa speaks about the Falklands War anniversary at the Ambassador's Office at Residence, in Belgrave Square. Picture via PA. Families embrace after a flight from Los Angeles arrived at Auckland International Airport as New Zealand's border opened for visa-waiver countries. Picture via AP. Ziggy the Golden Retriever taking part in the novel object task as Guide Dogs, the site-loss charity, has launched a research project called Puppy Cognition that sees seven-week-old guide dog puppies in different scenarios and studies their responses. Picture by Guide Dogs. A Royal Navy vessel tows boats thought to be used by migrants as they are brought in to Dover, Kent, following a number of small boat incidents in the Channel. Picture via PA. Matilda Picotte ridden by jockey Declan McDonogh (left) wins the Irish EBF Median Sires Series Maiden at Curragh Racecourse in Newbridge, County Kildare, Ireland. Picture via PA. Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross (left) and former Scottish Conservative Leader Ruth Davidson stop to have an ice cream at Oscars during a visit to Portobello, Edinburgh, on the local election campaign trail. Picture via PA.