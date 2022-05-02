More time in jail for Fife firearms thief who raided army cadet base

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
More time in jail for Fife firearms thief who raided army cadet base

By Jamie Buchan
May 2 2022, 2.00pm Updated: May 2 2022, 3.51pm
Sean Barclay
Sean Barclay was caught with SIM cards at Perth Prison

A firearms thief who raided an army cadet base in Fife has been ordered to spend more time behind bars.

Former TA soldier Sean Barclay ransacked the Newport-on-Tay compound and made off with three training rifles that he was planning to sell.

The 31-year-old was jailed for seven years in 2019.

Barclay has now returned to the dock and admitted he was twice in possession of an unauthorised SIM card at HMP Perth.

Perth Sheriff Court heard he was caught using the device with a state-issued mobile phone on November 10, last year.

And he was found again with a similar card just nine days later.

Sean Barclay
Sean Barclay

Sheriff Derek Reekie told Barclay: “You have an extensive criminal record but nothing analogous.

“Getting caught with a SIM card once was bad enough but to do it again a week or so later is even worse.”

The sheriff sentenced Barclay to eight months, on top of his current jail term.

Card use to ‘top up’ call time

Fiscal depute Elizabeth Hodgson said the cards were discovered during routine searches of Barclay’s cell.

Solicitor Linda Clark, defending, told the court: “In October, a family member was diagnosed with a terminal illness.

“Mr Barclay accepts that he was using the SIM card to call him.”

Asked by Sheriff Reekie why he could not use his prison-issued mobile, Ms Clark replied: “He was given a phone but the useage is very restrictive.

“The SIM was used to top up the time he had to call this family member.”

She added: “Following the seizure of these items he was placed on a three-day lockdown and could not leave his cell.”

Barclay also had his phone seized for three months.

“The only phone he had access to during that time was one operated by a card, under supervision,” said Ms Clark.

Hand-drawn map led police to stash

The court heard Barclay’s earliest release date – before his sentence was extended – was August 2026.

Glasgow High Court heard a staff sergeant discovered the break-in at the Fife base on May 9, 2018.

A window had been smashed, a door forced open and three training drill purpose rifles, dummy rounds and five gun slings were missing.

Barclay also took £100 in cash and a rucksack.

Two months later, police raided a flat in Cowdenbeath – the home of the sister of one of Barclay’s friends, the court heard.

There, they found a map with a trail of “distinctive bends,” prosecutor Eric Robertson said.

Comparing it with ordnance survey maps of north-east Fife, police officers were able to follow the directions.

The map took them to a single track road, near Inverdovat Farm, Newport-on-Tay, where they found a camouflage bag stashed under bushes.

Mr Robertson told the court the missing guns were found inside.

And Barclay’s DNA was found on the hand-drawn map.

He was arrested and gave a full confession.

Lawyers for Barclay described the raid on the base – where he was once a cadet – as “opportunistic”.

Sentencing, Lord Arthurson said planting the rifles had involved “stealth and carefully planned concealment”.

Originally jailed for eight years, Barclay successful slashed his sentence by 12 months following an appeal.

Fife army base gun thief attacked Dundee bomb-maker with pool cue in prison

