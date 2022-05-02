More time in jail for Fife firearms thief who raided army cadet base

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A firearms thief who raided an army cadet base in Fife has been ordered to spend more time behind bars.

Former TA soldier Sean Barclay ransacked the Newport-on-Tay compound and made off with three training rifles that he was planning to sell.

The 31-year-old was jailed for seven years in 2019.

Barclay has now returned to the dock and admitted he was twice in possession of an unauthorised SIM card at HMP Perth.

Perth Sheriff Court heard he was caught using the device with a state-issued mobile phone on November 10, last year.

And he was found again with a similar card just nine days later.

Sheriff Derek Reekie told Barclay: “You have an extensive criminal record but nothing analogous.

“Getting caught with a SIM card once was bad enough but to do it again a week or so later is even worse.”

The sheriff sentenced Barclay to eight months, on top of his current jail term.

Card use to ‘top up’ call time

Fiscal depute Elizabeth Hodgson said the cards were discovered during routine searches of Barclay’s cell.

Solicitor Linda Clark, defending, told the court: “In October, a family member was diagnosed with a terminal illness.

“Mr Barclay accepts that he was using the SIM card to call him.”

Asked by Sheriff Reekie why he could not use his prison-issued mobile, Ms Clark replied: “He was given a phone but the useage is very restrictive.

“The SIM was used to top up the time he had to call this family member.”

She added: “Following the seizure of these items he was placed on a three-day lockdown and could not leave his cell.”

Barclay also had his phone seized for three months.

“The only phone he had access to during that time was one operated by a card, under supervision,” said Ms Clark.

Hand-drawn map led police to stash

The court heard Barclay’s earliest release date – before his sentence was extended – was August 2026.

Glasgow High Court heard a staff sergeant discovered the break-in at the Fife base on May 9, 2018.

A window had been smashed, a door forced open and three training drill purpose rifles, dummy rounds and five gun slings were missing.

Barclay also took £100 in cash and a rucksack.

Two months later, police raided a flat in Cowdenbeath – the home of the sister of one of Barclay’s friends, the court heard.

There, they found a map with a trail of “distinctive bends,” prosecutor Eric Robertson said.

Comparing it with ordnance survey maps of north-east Fife, police officers were able to follow the directions.

The map took them to a single track road, near Inverdovat Farm, Newport-on-Tay, where they found a camouflage bag stashed under bushes.

Mr Robertson told the court the missing guns were found inside.

And Barclay’s DNA was found on the hand-drawn map.

He was arrested and gave a full confession.

Lawyers for Barclay described the raid on the base – where he was once a cadet – as “opportunistic”.

Sentencing, Lord Arthurson said planting the rifles had involved “stealth and carefully planned concealment”.

Originally jailed for eight years, Barclay successful slashed his sentence by 12 months following an appeal.