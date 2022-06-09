Bathing horses and capturing the English flag: Thursday’s news in pictures By Gemma Bibby June 9 2022, 3.47pm [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day from around the world. EOD experts of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine work to remove the remains of a Uragan rocket and other explosives near Veselianka village, Zaporizhzhia Region, south-eastern Ukraine. Photo by Dmytro Smolyenko/Ukrinform/NurPhoto/Shutterstock A man in ceremonial dress participates in a rainmaking ritual in Pring Ka-ek village, northwest of Phnom Penh, Cambodia. Local residents Thursday held the annual Buddhist ceremony to pray for the rain to grow rice as their main crop. Photo by AP Photo/Heng Sinith Finn, 9 and Darcey, 8 from Wimbledon Junior Tennis Initiative next to a tennis ball mosaic created by the The Wimbledon Foundation and WaterAid charity at Wimbledon Golf Course near No.1 Court showing Tefy a boy from Madagascar enjoying clean water. Photo by Aaron Chown/PA Wire Hawick Cornet 2022, Craig Middlemass (centre) carries the ‘unbussed Banner Blue’, accompanied by Right Hand Man, Connor Brunton (2019 Cornet) and Left Hand Man, Gareth Renwick (2018 Cornet) during the Hawick Common Riding. This is the first of the Border Common Ridings and celebrates both the capture of an English Flag, by the youth of Hawick at the military skirmish of Hornshole in 1514 and the ancient custom of riding the marches or boundaries of the common land, Hawick, UK. Photo by Rob Gray/Shutterstock Horses bathe in the River Eden at the Horse Fair in Appleby, Cumbria, the annual gathering of gypsies and travellers. Photo by Owen Humphreys/PA Wire Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer in the Long Room in Trinity College Dublin during his visit to Dublin. Photo by Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire Palestinian architect and artist Sherine Abdel Karim makes sculptures and paints art to raise awareness of violence against women during oblation project (Qurban in Arabic), Gaza city, Gaza Strip, Palestinian Territory. Photo by APAImages/Shutterstock The interactive street theatre outfit Future Follies, who will be performing ‘Reinventing the Bicycle’ during the Merchant City Festival, help launch this year’s programme, on June 09, 2022, in Glasgow. Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group The niece of Dom Phillips, Domonique Davies (right), shows her emotion as she takes part in a vigil outside the Brazilian Embassy in London for Phillips, a British journalist, and Bruno Araujo Pereira, an Indigenous affairs official, who are missing in the Amazon. The two men vanished from a remote part of the rainforest more than three days ago, having reportedly last been seen early on Sunday in the Sao Rafael community. Photo by Victoria Jones/PA Wire Team GB double Olympic medallist, Bryony Page officially launches The Jump at Haven’s Devon Cliffs Holiday Park, following a huge £1 million investment across a range of indoor and outdoor facilities at the resort in Exmouth. Photo by Ben Birchall/PA Wire The peloton passes Lake Vyrnwy during stage four of The Women’s Tour from Wrexham to Welshpool. Photo by Martin Rickett/PA Wire. Ukrainian soldiers look at a drone screen showing Russian troops positions during heavy fighting at the front line in Severodonetsk, Luhansk region, Ukraine. Photo by AP Photo/Oleksandr Ratushniak Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Midsummer Beer Happening: Everything you need to know about the beer festival in Stonehaven Sue Barker announces retirement from Wimbledon coverage after 30 years with BBC Captured British fighters ‘sentenced to death by pro-Russian court’ ALISTAIR HEATHER: Here’s why we need a cycling revolution in Dundee