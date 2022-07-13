Swimming with Sharks: Wednesday’s news in pictures By Claire Clifton Coles July 13 2022, 3.49pm Updated: July 13 2022, 5.10pm Batonbearer, diver Sebastian Prajsnar carries the Queen's Baton for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, in the aquarium at The Deep, sealife attraction in Hull. Danny Lawson/PA Wire [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Our picture editors bring you the best News images from around the World on July 13. Wednesday’s news in pictures. Image from Nasa’s James Webb Space Telescope of the Carina Nebula. Nasa is “just getting started” with new discoveries in the universe after releasing stunning photos taken by its James Webb Space Telescope, Bill Nelson, Nasa administrator. NASA, ESA, CSA, and STScI/PA Wire See Monster, a decommissioned North Sea offshore platform that is set to become one of the UK’s largest public art installations, arrives in Weston-super-Mare, in North Somerset. Ben Birchall/PA Wire A group of young girls in Newari attire plays flute for welcoming Liu Jianchao, the head of the International Liaison Department of the Chinese Communist Party at Bhaktapur Durbar Square on Wednesday. Amit Machamasi/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock The pack climbs Lacets de Montvernier during the eleventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 152 kilometers (94.4 miles) with start in Albertville and finish in Col du Granon Serre Chevalier, France. AP Photo/Thibault Camus Nepali Firefighters attempt to douse a fire that started at a godown in Nepali capital Kathmandu. Subash Shrestha/Shutterstock Tayshan Hayden-Smith from Grow2Know at the new 120th anniversary Peter Rabbit garden, built by Grow2Know, an organisation founded in the wake of the Grenfell fire tragedy, at St Clement And St James CE Primary School, in London. Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire Sri Lankan protesters wave the national flag from the roof of prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe ‘s office, demanding he resign after president Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country amid economic crisis in Colombo, Sri Lanka. AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool Firefighters work to extinguish a wildfire which broke out at the bottom of the Dune du Pyla near Teste-de-Buch, southwestern France. UGO AMEZ/SIPA/Shutterstock Bull runs and hopeful leaders: Tuesday’s News in Pictures Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close