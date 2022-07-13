Wheels in motion for Arbroath Cartie Capers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A fleet of mean machines are under construction in Arbroath.

And their creators are gearing up for some cartie capers in Arbroath town centre this month.

It’s part of a drive to bring local families together for some fun this summer.

Arbroath councillor Brenda Durno is leading the idea along with the Community Council.

And she hopes the first cartie parade will set the wheels in motion on an annual event.

She said: “We’re coming out of Covid, people want to be doing things together again and we wanted to come up with something that would be fun but wouldn’t cost a lot of money.”

What is the Arbroath Cartie Capers Parade?

The event on Sunday July 24 will start at 1pm at Kirk Square.

Arbroath High Street is to be closed off for an hour and the carts will parade through the town, along Old Shorehead and then past the harbour.

The hope is families will bring a picnic to enjoy beside the Signal Tower museum.

Entry is free, the maximum in a team is four and carties cannot be motorised.

There will be a prize for the best cartie.

It won’t be on the scale of the high-speed Scottish cartie racing championship spectacle Brechin hosted between 2012 and 2016.

But Brenda says there’s plenty interest in town in a more relaxed day of fun.

“It can’t be a race because it then costs a lot of money around insurance and things like that, but I am sure it can still be a lot of fun,” she added.

“I have been round the local garages and they are keen to get involved, the Men’s Shed are building one and Arbroath FC Community Trust are also doing one.

“We just want to try and get as many people involved as we can.

“And it would be great if the younger age group decided to build their own carties and come along.

“We’ve had a decent response, but would definitely like to hear from more people.

“Let’s hope it goes well and this will hopefully be the first one to build on.”

Teams can enter by contacting Brenda on 07787723027 or emailing cllrdurno@angus.gov.uk