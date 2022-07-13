Wheels in motion for Arbroath Cartie Capers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Wheels in motion for Arbroath Cartie Capers

By Graham Brown
July 13 2022, 4.30pm Updated: July 13 2022, 4.40pm
Jed Cargill, 7, trying out Arbroath FC Community Trust's cartie with (from left) David Durno, Brenda Durno, Maureen Beedie and Ryan Beattie. Pic: Paul Reid.
Jed Cargill, 7, trying out Arbroath FC Community Trust's cartie with (from left) David Durno, Brenda Durno, Maureen Beedie and Ryan Beattie. Pic: Paul Reid.

A fleet of mean machines are under construction in Arbroath.

And their creators are gearing up for some cartie capers in Arbroath town centre this month.

It’s part of a drive to bring local families together for some fun this summer.

Arbroath councillor Brenda Durno is leading the idea along with the Community Council.

Arbroath High Street
The cartie parade will head down Arbroath High Street from Kirk Square.

And she hopes the first cartie parade will set the wheels in motion on an annual event.

She said: “We’re coming out of Covid, people want to be doing things together again and we wanted to come up with something that would be fun but wouldn’t cost a lot of money.”

What is the Arbroath Cartie Capers Parade?

The event on Sunday July 24 will start at 1pm at Kirk Square.

Arbroath High Street is to be closed off for an hour and the carts will parade through the town, along Old Shorehead and then past the harbour.

The hope is families will bring a picnic to enjoy beside the Signal Tower museum.

Entry is free, the maximum in a team is four and carties cannot be motorised.

There will be a prize for the best cartie.

It won’t be on the scale of the high-speed Scottish cartie racing championship spectacle Brechin hosted between 2012 and 2016.

Brechin cartie racing
Brechin’s cartie racing event drew thousands of spectators.

But Brenda says there’s plenty interest in town in a more relaxed day of fun.

“It can’t be a race because it then costs a lot of money around insurance and things like that, but I am sure it can still be a lot of fun,” she added.

“I have been round the local garages and they are keen to get involved, the Men’s Shed are building one and Arbroath FC Community Trust are also doing one.

“We just want to try and get as many people involved as we can.

“And it would be great if the younger age group decided to build their own carties and come along.

“We’ve had a decent response, but would definitely like to hear from more people.

“Let’s hope it goes well and this will hopefully be the first one to build on.”

Teams can enter by contacting Brenda on 07787723027 or emailing cllrdurno@angus.gov.uk

