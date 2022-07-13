Why is Dundee’s population shrinking faster than central belt cities?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Why is Dundee’s population shrinking faster than central belt cities?

Dundee has recorded the joint highest decline in population during the pandemic as students stayed away and home-workers packed up for the countryside.
By Justin Bowie
July 13 2022, 4.37pm Updated: July 13 2022, 4.55pm
Photo of Justin Bowie
Dundee's population has slumped during the pandemic.

Dundee has recorded the joint highest decline in population during the pandemic as students stayed away and home-workers packed up for the countryside.

Data from the National Records of Scotland revealed 1,100 residents left the city between 2020 and 2021.

By contrast, neighbouring local authorities such as Angus and Perth and Kinross saw an increase in the number of people living there.

Aberdeen also recorded a big loss, like other cities, while neighbouring areas welcomed more residents.

Here’s why some Scots appear to be rejecting the hustle and bustle of the city according to the latest figures.

1. The remote working boom

With Covid lockdowns ushering in a new era of working from home, many office workers no longer need to be in the city so often.

Dundee saw the same proportion of its population drop as Aberdeen did over the 12-month period when the data was recorded.

Statistics showed residents were also leaving Glasgow and Edinburgh in favour or rural locations.

Remote work has driven some people out of cities.

The population of nearby Perth and Kinross increased by 1,600 in the 12 months – one of the steepest rises in Scotland.

A net total of 300 extra people also moved to Angus from mid-2020 to June last year.

Dr Christison, from St Andrews University’s geography department, told us: “I think a large part of it could be people having greater freedoms to work from home a bit further from their workplace.

“The figures show that the most common migration flows are from city council areas to neighbouring areas, like between Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.”

A Dundee city council spokesperson said: “There are many factors that could contribute to this, including students moving back to their parents addresses during the pandemic, as well as people choosing to be based in more rural locations as working from home becomes a more viable option.”

2. Priced out of the city

If some remote workers were keen on staying in the city, then housing costs may have finally convinced them to leave.

Rental prices in Dundee have increased dramatically, while the cost of buying a home has soared.

Experts warned in January that first time buyers will face a major struggle trying to get on to the property ladder.

Dr Christison said: “If people can get cheaper accommodation outside of cities, and they’re more able to move further away from their work, both of those things in conjunction could have an impact.”

3. What’s the impact on rural areas?

Local authority bosses in less populated areas will no doubt welcome an upturn in the number of people wanting to live there.

However, an increasing population could provide some councils with additional challenges at a time when key services are already stretched.

Increasing populations in rural areas could put a strain on the NHS, which is already short-staffed in some towns and villages.

Scottish Tory MSP Rachael Hamilton said: “While it is welcome to see more people moving to our rural communities, the SNP must ensure that these increases are backed up by sufficient infrastructure.”

4. Are current trends likely to continue?

The National Records of Scotland are unsure whether the flight from cities to the countryside is likely to continue in years to come, or if this is a one-off due to Covid.

Unlike Glasgow and Edinburgh, which had seen regular population increases in the past decade until Covid struck, Dundee has largely been stagnant since 2011.

In 2011 a total of 147,200 people were living in the Tayside city.

Dundee in particular has been stagnating to a very considerable extent.”

– Dr Michael Anderson, Edinburgh University

The latest figures released mean the number of locals has only risen by 520 since then.

Dr Michael Anderson, from Edinburgh University said: “Part of the issue for Dundee in particular is this takes place in a context where the city’s population has been growing very slowly anyway.

“This isn’t the first time in the past 20 years where the population of Dundee has looked very flat or declined. Dundee in particular has been stagnating to a very considerable extent.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Scottish politics team

More from The Courier