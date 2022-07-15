Forget Hollywood! It’s Beanotown: Friday’s news in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Forget Hollywood! It’s Beanotown: Friday’s news in pictures

By Claire Clifton Coles
July 15 2022, 3.54pm Updated: July 15 2022, 4.07pm
Launch of massive "Beanotown" at Dundee Law for Bash Streets Festival. Dennis and Gnasher approve of the new sign above Dundee. Kim Cessford/DCT Thomson
Launch of massive "Beanotown" at Dundee Law for Bash Streets Festival. Dennis and Gnasher approve of the new sign above Dundee. Kim Cessford/DCT Thomson

Our picture editors bring you the best News images from around the World on July 15. Friday’s news in pictures.

Drag artists from Funny Girls, Rodney Swelling, Viking Reenactor Tracey Heather Brewster, Nikky Rush and Shevez Platt at StoryTrails, part of Unboxed: The StoryTrails live events feature digital experiences that allow people to experience their home town in a completely new way through the magic of augmented and virtual reality.  James Speakman/PA Wire.
Jakob Adams, 15, ranked 4th in UK Vert skating, with the Queen’s Baton for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games at a skate park in Whitley Bay. Owen Humphreys/PA Wire
Iceland foals stand together at a stud farm in Wehrheim near Frankfurt, Germany. AP Photo/Michael Probst
The world’s biggest Lego minifigure, cut from a 15-acre field of maize plants belonging to farmer Tom Pearcy, which has been created at the York Maze to mark Lego’s 90th anniversary. Danny Lawson/PA Wire
Ukrainian servicemen lay flowers at the site of a Russian shelling in Vinnytsia, Ukraine. Russian missiles struck the city of Vinnytsia in central Ukraine on Thursday, killing at least 23 people and injuring more than 100 others, Ukrainian officials said. AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky
People play in waves during high tide in Mumbai, India. AP Photo/Rajanish kakade
A woman ties plastic bags with humanitarian aid for people, from the Selidove city council, in Donetsk Oblast, eastern Ukraine. AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty
A woman makes decorative woolen products at a factory in Kathmandu, Nepal. Xinhua/Shutterstock

