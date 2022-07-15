Kelty Hearts captain Michael Tidser reflects on Swedish ‘regret’ and life lessons as he gives fitness update

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

“Probably a wee regret is not going back,” says Michael Tidser, thinking back to his six months with Ostersunds.

The Kelty Hearts playmaker found himself with a few options on the table after leaving Celtic in 2009.

He spoke to Billy Reid – at the time manager of Hamilton Accies – who had contacts in Sweden.

Reid went on to reach the Europa League with Ostersunds as Graham Potter’s assistant and the pair now work together at Brighton.

“There was some chat about going back out, but at that time I was 19/20 years old – I had just got home.

“I signed for Morton and the rest is history.”

Encouraging others

The midfielder took a lot from his short-lived spell abroad and now encourages younger players to do the same. “I absolutely loved it,” he adds.

“It was a great time in my life, in the sense of I was still a young kid – no responsibilities, I enjoyed my football.

“Even now as an adult I would go back in a heartbeat and I tell all the young boys to go experience a different life, a different culture.

“It is something I have very fond memories of.”

Return from injury

Tidser has been club captain under three different managers now.

He led the side to Lowland League and League Two titles – as well as through a tricky play-off.

He says the approach under the new manager is “refreshing” as he completes his recovery from injury.

The 32-year-old has now fully recovered from injury and is building up match sharpness with each passing game.

He played 80 minutes in the last-gasp defeat to Inverness on Saturday, his first match in three months since rolling his ankle in the penultimate game of last season.

Tough test

Next up is another Premier Sports Cup tie at New Central Park, this time at home to Albion Rovers.

Kelty won three of the four meetings between the side last season, drawing the other and scoring a total of 12 goals.

Tidser says this will have no bearing when the sides meet on Saturday.

“The last few games, they are scoring goals,” he says.

“They’ve added a few boys to their squad from last year. We know what they’re all about.

“For us, we’ve got to take our game plan out there. Try and be on the front and take the game to them.”