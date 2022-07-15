Kelty Hearts captain Michael Tidser reflects on Swedish ‘regret’ and life lessons as he gives fitness update

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

Kelty Hearts captain Michael Tidser reflects on Swedish ‘regret’ and life lessons as he gives fitness update

By Craig Cairns
July 15 2022, 4.00pm
Kelty Hearts captain Michael Tidser.
Kelty Hearts captain Michael Tidser.

“Probably a wee regret is not going back,” says Michael Tidser, thinking back to his six months with Ostersunds.

The Kelty Hearts playmaker found himself with a few options on the table after leaving Celtic in 2009.

He spoke to Billy Reid – at the time manager of Hamilton Accies – who had contacts in Sweden.

Reid went on to reach the Europa League with Ostersunds as Graham Potter’s assistant and the pair now work together at Brighton.

“There was some chat about going back out, but at that time I was 19/20 years old – I had just got home.

Michael Tidser in action for Morton.

“I signed for Morton and the rest is history.”

Encouraging others

The midfielder took a lot from his short-lived spell abroad and now encourages younger players to do the same. “I absolutely loved it,” he adds.

“It was a great time in my life, in the sense of I was still a young kid – no responsibilities, I enjoyed my football.

“Even now as an adult I would go back in a heartbeat and I tell all the young boys to go experience a different life, a different culture.

“It is something I have very fond memories of.”

Return from injury

Tidser has been club captain under three different managers now.

He led the side to Lowland League and League Two titles – as well as through a tricky play-off.

He says the approach under the new manager is “refreshing” as he completes his recovery from injury.

The 32-year-old has now fully recovered from injury and is building up match sharpness with each passing game.

He played 80 minutes in the last-gasp defeat to Inverness on Saturday, his first match in three months since rolling his ankle in the penultimate game of last season.

Tough test

Next up is another Premier Sports Cup tie at New Central Park, this time at home to Albion Rovers.

Kelty won three of the four meetings between the side last season, drawing the other and scoring a total of 12 goals.

Tidser says this will have no bearing when the sides meet on Saturday.

“The last few games, they are scoring goals,” he says.

“They’ve added a few boys to their squad from last year. We know what they’re all about.

“For us, we’ve got to take our game plan out there. Try and be on the front and take the game to them.”

John Potter on Premier Sports Cup format as Kelty Hearts boss gives injury update on three key players

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]