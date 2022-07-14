John Potter on Premier Sports Cup format as Kelty Hearts boss gives injury update on three key players

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
John Potter on Premier Sports Cup format as Kelty Hearts boss gives injury update on three key players

By Craig Cairns
July 14 2022, 4.47pm Updated: July 14 2022, 4.51pm
Kelty Hearts manager John Potter.
John Potter is continuing to work hard in the transfer market as he bids to add to his squad.

The Kelty Hearts manager has been forced to fill his bench with under-20s players in what has been a slow transfer market for many clubs.

He is still in a better position than some, with Peterhead naming just one substitute versus Raith Rovers on Wednesday and Clyde handing out amateur deals.

“We’re continually working,” said Potter, who added that there is nothing imminent in terms of new arrivals.

Kelty Hearts manager John Potter
John Potter is a fan of the Premier Sports Cup format.

“We’ve been close a few times but for different reasons players have not come – and it has been a variety of reasons.

“Hopefully the loan market opens up quite soon, I’ve been speaking to a lot of clubs about that.”

Premier Sports Cup format

Potter suggested relaxing the ban on fielding trialists in the Premier Sports Cup as a potential solution.

He is a fan of the tournament, and its format, and enjoys the early competitive start – but like other managers he is having trouble filling his squad.

His team still gave an excellent account of themselves in their opening-day defeat to Inverness – losing out to a late George Oakley goal.

“It’s difficult because of the numbers in the squad,” said Potter. “I think it’s difficult for part-time teams to get those numbers right.

“There are players out there, especially released young players, who are desperate to get an opportunity.

“Once these games come round it’s hard because you’ve only seen them in training.

“For me, the trialist rule could be relaxed in some way – to give clubs a hand and to give players an opportunity to win a contract.

“It’s difficult, but I quite like the tournament and I quite like the set-up.”

Injury update

With such a tight squad every player is crucial and the manager is hoping to welcome back three absentees this weekend for another home tie, this time versus Albion Rovers.

Joe Cardle, Nathan Austin and Ross Philp all trained on Tuesday and are due to be assessed again after training on Thursday night.

“They’ll hopefully come through tonight OK and then fingers crossed we can get the three of them involved on Saturday,” said Potter.

Joe Cardle on playing through Kelty Hearts’ title run-in with injury as he reveals timeline of return

