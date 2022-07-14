John Potter on Premier Sports Cup format as Kelty Hearts boss gives injury update on three key players

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

John Potter is continuing to work hard in the transfer market as he bids to add to his squad.

The Kelty Hearts manager has been forced to fill his bench with under-20s players in what has been a slow transfer market for many clubs.

He is still in a better position than some, with Peterhead naming just one substitute versus Raith Rovers on Wednesday and Clyde handing out amateur deals.

“We’re continually working,” said Potter, who added that there is nothing imminent in terms of new arrivals.

“We’ve been close a few times but for different reasons players have not come – and it has been a variety of reasons.

“Hopefully the loan market opens up quite soon, I’ve been speaking to a lot of clubs about that.”

Premier Sports Cup format

Potter suggested relaxing the ban on fielding trialists in the Premier Sports Cup as a potential solution.

He is a fan of the tournament, and its format, and enjoys the early competitive start – but like other managers he is having trouble filling his squad.

His team still gave an excellent account of themselves in their opening-day defeat to Inverness – losing out to a late George Oakley goal.

“It’s difficult because of the numbers in the squad,” said Potter. “I think it’s difficult for part-time teams to get those numbers right.

“There are players out there, especially released young players, who are desperate to get an opportunity.

“Once these games come round it’s hard because you’ve only seen them in training.

“For me, the trialist rule could be relaxed in some way – to give clubs a hand and to give players an opportunity to win a contract.

“It’s difficult, but I quite like the tournament and I quite like the set-up.”

Injury update

With such a tight squad every player is crucial and the manager is hoping to welcome back three absentees this weekend for another home tie, this time versus Albion Rovers.

⚽️🇱🇻𝐒𝐀𝐓𝐔𝐑𝐃𝐀𝐘'𝐒 𝐌𝐀𝐓𝐂𝐇🇱🇻⚽️ 🗓 Sat 16th July

🆚 @albionrovers

⏰ 3pm

🏟 New Central Park ENTRY

🎟PATG and Fanbase

💷Adult – £12

Concession – £8

Under 16 – £4 🎫 𝐒𝐄𝐀𝐒𝐎𝐍 𝐓𝐈𝐂𝐊𝐄𝐓𝐒 𝐀𝐑𝐄 𝐍𝐎𝐓 𝐕𝐀𝐋𝐈𝐃! Match Preview and Tickets:https://t.co/5SNCZgE1zb pic.twitter.com/ah7gsZqLSt — Kelty Hearts FC 🇱🇻 (@KeltyHeartsFC) July 14, 2022

Joe Cardle, Nathan Austin and Ross Philp all trained on Tuesday and are due to be assessed again after training on Thursday night.

“They’ll hopefully come through tonight OK and then fingers crossed we can get the three of them involved on Saturday,” said Potter.