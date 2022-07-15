Dundee United confirm Calum Butcher departure to English League One side

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Calum Butcher has left Dundee United to return to former club Burton Albion.

Butcher made 134 appearances for the Tangerines across two spells but did not make an appearance last season after United’s 2-1 defeat of St Mirren in March.

It was later announced his season was over as player and club sought to manage a ‘private matter’.

United revealed his departure on their website, wishing the 31-year-old “all the best for the future”.

We can confirm midfielder Calum Butcher has left the club to join English League One side Burton Albion All the best, Calum 👇 | #UnitedInPursuit — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) July 15, 2022

Butcher has penned a two-year deal with Burton, where he was part of a side that finished second in League One in 2015/16, winning promotion to the Championship in the process.

He has reunited with former boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

He told the Brewers’ website: “It’s brilliant, I’m really happy to be here.

“It’s great to see some familiar faces! Working under the gaffer before, I know what he’s about and we had a discussion, and it just felt right.

“This worked out really well for me. When you move to a new club you want to hit the ground running and this allows me to do that.”