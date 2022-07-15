VIDEO: Dundee ‘renamed’ Beanotown as huge Hollywood-style sign unveiled

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

VIDEO: Dundee ‘renamed’ Beanotown as huge Hollywood-style sign unveiled

By Amie Flett
July 15 2022, 4.24pm Updated: July 15 2022, 5.24pm

A giant ‘Beanotown’ sign installed on Dundee Law for the Summer (Bash) Streets Festival has now been unveiled in full.

The art installation, described as being “as tall as a giraffe” and the length of “three buses” began on Thursday night.

But after it was only half-completed, locals were left wondering why a huge ‘bean’ sign had appeared over the city.

The new sign.

The temporary landmark on Dundee Law is the surprise centrepiece of the 10-day-long festival, and was finished on Friday.

The sign sits in on a popular view point just off Law Road and is a collaboration between Dundee City Council, VisitScotland, Beano and DC Thomson.

It can be seen from as far away as Fife with the Tay Road Bridge already becoming one popular vantage point.

Dundee renamed ‘Beanotown’

At six metres high and 38 metres long, it’s designed to be seen from around the city and further afield for the duration of the festival – unofficially renaming Dundee as ‘Beanotown‘ for the next fortnight.

The free festival is a celebration of the stories and characters that have come out of Dundee, cementing Dundee’s status as the ‘home of comics’.

Two of the city’s most famous residents, Dennis and Gnasher also stopped by to lend a helping hand in the construction of the new mega-sign.

Beanotown sign unveiled.

The festival is part of Scotland’s Year of Stories 2022, a year-long celebration which aims to highlight, celebrate and promote the wealth of stories inspired by, written or created in Scotland, supported by EventScotland.

The Beano’s jam-packed festival suitable for all ages includes a Dennis and Gnash Dash fun run and a comic character parade.

Also to be held is the Marvellous Marble World Record Attempt. It will see a team try to build the largest marble loop-the-loop ever created.

Dundee ‘World Capital of Comics’

Mark Flynn convener of Dundee City Council’s city development committee said: “The view of the city coming north across the Tay Road Bridge is one of the most recognisable in the country and has welcomed generations of Dundonians home and visitors to the many attractions we have.

“With the addition of the Beanotown sign we have temporarily added icing onto the Dundee cake to celebrate the strong and enduring links we have with visual storytelling, humour and creativity.”

Mike Stirling, director of mischief at Beano said: “Dundee’s enjoyed being called ‘Britain’s coolest city’ but rebranding itself ‘Beanotown’ truly signposts an audacious confidence, creativity, and culture.

The sign can be seen from across the River Tay.

“Comics are arguably the best, most accessible form of storytelling, introducing billions to a lifelong love of reading.

“At Beano, we know reading, educates, entertains, and releases stress-busting endorphins.

“The fact Dundee’s been proclaimed as the world capital of comics is something Dennis, and everyone in Beanotown, is very proud about.”

The temporary landmark will remain overlooking Dundee for the next fortnight.

Caroline Warburton, VisitScotland regional leadership director, said: “The Summer (Bash) Streets Festival and the incredible Beanotown sign mean Dundee will be hard to miss as it celebrates Scotland’s Year of Stories.

“The festival has a ‘blamtastic’ line-up of events that show off exactly why Dundee is the home of comics and how the city’s stories feed into a rich visitor experience for locals and overseas travellers to enjoy.

“From icons of literature to community tales, Scotland’s Year of Stories encourages everyone to experience a diversity of voices, take part in events and explore the places, people and cultures connected to all forms of our stories, past and present.”

Dundee’s comic book industry celebrated in Summer (Bash) Streets Festival

Conversation

