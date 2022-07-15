VIDEO: Dundee ‘renamed’ Beanotown as huge Hollywood-style sign unveiled

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A giant ‘Beanotown’ sign installed on Dundee Law for the Summer (Bash) Streets Festival has now been unveiled in full.

The art installation, described as being “as tall as a giraffe” and the length of “three buses” began on Thursday night.

But after it was only half-completed, locals were left wondering why a huge ‘bean’ sign had appeared over the city.

The temporary landmark on Dundee Law is the surprise centrepiece of the 10-day-long festival, and was finished on Friday.

The sign sits in on a popular view point just off Law Road and is a collaboration between Dundee City Council, VisitScotland, Beano and DC Thomson.

It can be seen from as far away as Fife with the Tay Road Bridge already becoming one popular vantage point.

Dundee renamed ‘Beanotown’

At six metres high and 38 metres long, it’s designed to be seen from around the city and further afield for the duration of the festival – unofficially renaming Dundee as ‘Beanotown‘ for the next fortnight.

The free festival is a celebration of the stories and characters that have come out of Dundee, cementing Dundee’s status as the ‘home of comics’.

Two of the city’s most famous residents, Dennis and Gnasher also stopped by to lend a helping hand in the construction of the new mega-sign.

The festival is part of Scotland’s Year of Stories 2022, a year-long celebration which aims to highlight, celebrate and promote the wealth of stories inspired by, written or created in Scotland, supported by EventScotland.

The Beano’s jam-packed festival suitable for all ages includes a Dennis and Gnash Dash fun run and a comic character parade.

Also to be held is the Marvellous Marble World Record Attempt. It will see a team try to build the largest marble loop-the-loop ever created.

Dundee ‘World Capital of Comics’

Mark Flynn convener of Dundee City Council’s city development committee said: “The view of the city coming north across the Tay Road Bridge is one of the most recognisable in the country and has welcomed generations of Dundonians home and visitors to the many attractions we have.

“With the addition of the Beanotown sign we have temporarily added icing onto the Dundee cake to celebrate the strong and enduring links we have with visual storytelling, humour and creativity.”

Mike Stirling, director of mischief at Beano said: “Dundee’s enjoyed being called ‘Britain’s coolest city’ but rebranding itself ‘Beanotown’ truly signposts an audacious confidence, creativity, and culture.

“Comics are arguably the best, most accessible form of storytelling, introducing billions to a lifelong love of reading.

“At Beano, we know reading, educates, entertains, and releases stress-busting endorphins.

“The fact Dundee’s been proclaimed as the world capital of comics is something Dennis, and everyone in Beanotown, is very proud about.”

Caroline Warburton, VisitScotland regional leadership director, said: “The Summer (Bash) Streets Festival and the incredible Beanotown sign mean Dundee will be hard to miss as it celebrates Scotland’s Year of Stories.

“The festival has a ‘blamtastic’ line-up of events that show off exactly why Dundee is the home of comics and how the city’s stories feed into a rich visitor experience for locals and overseas travellers to enjoy.

“From icons of literature to community tales, Scotland’s Year of Stories encourages everyone to experience a diversity of voices, take part in events and explore the places, people and cultures connected to all forms of our stories, past and present.”