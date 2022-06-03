Going walking this Bank Holiday weekend? All you need to know about tick bites

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Going walking this Bank Holiday weekend? All you need to know about tick bites

By Saskia Harper
June 3 2022, 5.53am Updated: June 3 2022, 10.52am
If you’re heading out into nature to make the most of this sunny bank holiday weekend, it’s important to be on the lookout for ticks.

Most commonly found in Scotland between March and October, ticks can be a nuisance and can put a dampener on your weekend plans.

But how can you avoid catching a tick? What are the dangers of a tick bite? And what should you do if you’re bitten?

We’re answering all your questions as we head into tick season.

How do I avoid catching a tick?

The most common tick in Scotland is the sheep or deer tick. They do not fly or jump, but climb on to animals or humans as they brush past.

They can be found anywhere there is wildlife, usually in woodland and moorland areas in Scotland.

The best ways to avoid ticks include:

  • Walking in the centre of a path and avoid long grass of wooded areas
  • Wearing long sleeved tops and avoid shorts if possible
  • Tucking trousers into socks or shoes
  • Using tick repellent before going out

When you return from a walk, you should check yourself and your clothing for ticks. The places ticks are most commonly found on the body are:

  • Under the arms
  • Around the ears
  • The groin
  • The belly button
  • Back of the knees
  • In the hair
  • Waist

Ticks try to get to the warmest parts of the body, but can be found anywhere, so it’s important to have a thorough check.

You should also wash clothes after being out for a walk before wearing them again, in case any ticks are attached to the material.

What should I do if I find a tick?

If, despite your best efforts, you find a tick in your skin. You should remove it immediately.

The best way of doing this is by using a dedicated tick removal tool or tick tweezers. These can be bought in shops such as Boots, Tresspass, or Pets at Home for four-legged friends.

You can also get them online from the likes of Amazon.

For more advice on how to remove a tick bite, visit NHS Inform.

Are Scottish tick bites dangerous?

In Scotland, the most common disease ticks transmit is Lyme disease. It’s usually easier to treat if it’s diagnosed early.

A circular or oval shape rash around a tick bite can be an early symptom of the disease.

Some people also get flu-like symptoms a few days or weeks after they were bitten by an infected tick.

Tick bite rash.

Although Lyme disease is rarely life-threatening, delayed treatment can result in more severe disease.

Not all Scottish ticks carry it, but it’s important to be aware of the symptoms.

If you think you have Lyme disease, you should visit your GP as soon as possible. They will most likely prescribe antibiotics to clear up the infection.

