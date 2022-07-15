Dundee confirm deal for Rangers starlet Ben Williamson

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee have snapped up Rangers kid Ben Williamson on a season-long loan.

The Dark Blues were amongst a number of suitors for the 20-year-old this summer – but were always front-runners for his signature.

Now, after confirmation from the Gers that the midfielder has signed a new deal at Ibrox, his switch to Dens Park for the coming campaign has been sealed.

We are delighted to announce the signing of Ben Williamson on a season long loan from Rangers #thedee ➡️ https://t.co/nV9Itr7mxz pic.twitter.com/VRxS5f6qka — Dundee Football Club (@DundeeFC) July 15, 2022

Williamson is set to go straight into the Dark Blues’ squad for Saturday’s Premier Sports Cup clash with Stranraer.

Rangers academy chief Craig Mulholland said: “Ben has had two successful loans so far as he continues his development and we know he will tackle this next challenge head on.

“As we have often said each player is on a different and very individual journey and so far Ben’s has continued in a positive upward trajectory”

Williamson previously enjoyed loan spells with Arbroath and Livingston, before finishing last season with Raith Rovers.

The talented youngster will now continue his first team development in the high-pressure environment of a title-chasing Dundee dressing room.