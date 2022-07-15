‘Take my money’: Dundee United fans react as Tangerines’ new kit pays tribute to 1983 title winning side – 40 years on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Take my money’: Dundee United fans react as Tangerines’ new kit pays tribute to 1983 title winning side – 40 years on

By Sean Hamilton
July 15 2022, 10.39am Updated: July 15 2022, 11.32am
Ryan Edwards (left) models the new Dundee United kit, modelled on the 1982/83 league winning look, worn by Ralph Milne (right)
Dundee United have paid tribute to their 1982/83 title-winning side with their new kit.

Forty years after the legendary group kicked off their championship campaign, United’s current crop will sport a look closely modelled on arguably the most famous Tangerines kit of all time.

Before dropping images of the new shirt, United teased fans on Twitter with a huge hint about the return of the club’s iconic, diagonally presented ‘DUFC’ crest.

The reaction was roundly positive – and when images of the kit itself were released, the plaudits continued.

Richard Price was over the moon with the reveal, saying on Twitter: “Best kit launch video EVER. I mean… EVER.”

United recently updated their circular club crest, which appears on the new kit’s shorts.

But the return of the historic “DUFC” crest to the new shirt has gone down a storm with United fans.

Tony Watt models the new Dundee United kit

Described by the club as: “An iconic placeholder in our club’s history,” the lettering is a clear nod to the league winning kit of 40 years ago, as is the shirt’s black collar.

Terri McNaughton was amongst those delighted by the launch, saying: “Take my money. What a video once again.”

Jack Fyffe is also a fan, with the United supporter tweeting: “This kit is stunning.”

There were a few dissenting voices, with some criticising the look of the sponsor logo and the sleeve design, but the vast majority of fans appear delighted with the club’s new look.

United’s new kit will be available to order online from Saturday, July 16, with the first batch of stock expected on August 11.

[[title]]