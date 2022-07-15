‘Take my money’: Dundee United fans react as Tangerines’ new kit pays tribute to 1983 title winning side – 40 years on

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United have paid tribute to their 1982/83 title-winning side with their new kit.

Forty years after the legendary group kicked off their championship campaign, United’s current crop will sport a look closely modelled on arguably the most famous Tangerines kit of all time.

Before dropping images of the new shirt, United teased fans on Twitter with a huge hint about the return of the club’s iconic, diagonally presented ‘DUFC’ crest.

Forty years in the making – A design etched into history Introducing our new 2022/23 Home Kit… 👕 | #UnitedInPursuit pic.twitter.com/B0L8YkN9g5 — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) July 15, 2022

The reaction was roundly positive – and when images of the kit itself were released, the plaudits continued.

Richard Price was over the moon with the reveal, saying on Twitter: “Best kit launch video EVER. I mean… EVER.”

Best kit launch video EVER. I mean….EVER. https://t.co/YZk9CdH0I9 — Richard Price (@derailedexpress) July 15, 2022

United recently updated their circular club crest, which appears on the new kit’s shorts.

But the return of the historic “DUFC” crest to the new shirt has gone down a storm with United fans.

Described by the club as: “An iconic placeholder in our club’s history,” the lettering is a clear nod to the league winning kit of 40 years ago, as is the shirt’s black collar.

Terri McNaughton was amongst those delighted by the launch, saying: “Take my money. What a video once again.”

Take my money. What a video once again 🔥 https://t.co/sLkTry9ZWI — Terri McNaughton (@terrimcnaught0n) July 15, 2022

Jack Fyffe is also a fan, with the United supporter tweeting: “This kit is stunning.”

This kit is stunning! https://t.co/7fjrzUQKKj — Jack Fyffe (@jackfyffe1) July 15, 2022

There were a few dissenting voices, with some criticising the look of the sponsor logo and the sleeve design, but the vast majority of fans appear delighted with the club’s new look.

United’s new kit will be available to order online from Saturday, July 16, with the first batch of stock expected on August 11.