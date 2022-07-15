Forfar woman turns detective to find owners of 70s photos found in charity shop table

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Forfar woman has turned detective to track down the owners of photos from the 70s she found in a charity shop table.

Claire Howie got more than she bargained when she picked up a vintage dressing table from the British Red Cross furniture store in Forfar.

The 30-year-old bought the piece over a year ago but only recently discovered the polaroids hidden at the back of a drawer.

The photograph were developed at the Arbroath studio of much-loved photographer Jim Ratcliffe in the 70s.

Jim worked for The Courier on a freelance basis until his death his death aged 78 in 2016.

‘Absolutely stunning’ photos discovered

Claire said: “I only recently moved the dressing table and put my hand to the back of the drawer and found this sandwich bag.

“Within it was this paper wallet engraved with the name ‘Jim Ratcliffe Arbroath’.

“I quickly discovered he was a famous photographer in the town.”

Claire added: “The images inside the wallet are absolutely stunning, I assume they are a couple.

“It looks like they are abroad in some of them and there are other images of the man hillwalking.

“They are so well preserved, it has been great looking through them.

“I’m a fan of all things vintage and it has been great to see these images from the 1970s.

“The story has sort of developed in my head as I’ve looked through the pictures.

“I’ve imagined them going into the store and getting these pictures developed way back then.

“The pictures are all dated from 1972 and 73.”

Bid to reunite photos with family

Claire who owns her own independent clothing business, VeryVint, posted a social media appeal to try and identify the people in the images but nobody has come forward yet.

She said: “Whilst it has been great looking at them I did start to think it would be great to reunite them with the family or friends.

“If that was my gran I’d be desperate to get them back.

“So far there has been a load of interest but no one has been able to tell me who they are.

“Every time I get a notification I hope someone is going to tell me who they are.

“Hopefully someone will come forward yet.”