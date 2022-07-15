Forfar woman turns detective to find owners of 70s photos found in charity shop table

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Forfar woman turns detective to find owners of 70s photos found in charity shop table

By James Simpson
July 15 2022, 10.48am
Claire Howie discovered the photos in a dressing table she picked up in a charity shop.
A Forfar woman has turned detective to track down the owners of  photos from the 70s she found in a charity shop table.

Claire Howie got more than she bargained when she picked up a vintage dressing table from the British Red Cross furniture store in Forfar.

The series of images discovered in the dressing table.

The 30-year-old bought the piece over a year ago but only recently discovered the polaroids hidden at the back of a drawer.

The photograph were developed at the Arbroath studio of much-loved photographer Jim Ratcliffe in the 70s.

Jim worked for The Courier on a freelance basis until his death his death aged 78 in 2016.

‘Absolutely stunning’ photos discovered

Claire said: “I only recently moved the dressing table and put my hand to the back of the drawer and found this sandwich bag.

“Within it was this paper wallet engraved with the name ‘Jim Ratcliffe Arbroath’.

“I quickly discovered he was a famous photographer in the town.”

Arbroath photographer Jim Ratcliffe.

Claire added: “The images inside the wallet are absolutely stunning, I assume they are a couple.

“It looks like they are abroad in some of them and there are other images of the man hillwalking.

“They are so well preserved, it has been great looking through them.

“I’m a fan of all things vintage and it has been great to see these images from the 1970s.

“The story has sort of developed in my head as I’ve looked through the pictures.

“I’ve imagined them going into the store and getting these pictures developed way back then.

“The pictures are all dated from 1972 and 73.”

Bid to reunite photos with family

Claire who owns her own independent clothing business, VeryVint, posted a social media appeal to try and identify the people in the images but nobody has come forward yet.

She said: “Whilst it has been great looking at them I did start to think it would be great to reunite them with the family or friends.

“If that was my gran I’d be desperate to get them back.

“So far there has been a load of interest but no one has been able to tell me who they are.

“Every time I get a notification I hope someone is going to tell me who they are.

“Hopefully someone will come forward yet.”

