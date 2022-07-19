Record breaking temperatures: Tuesday’s news in pictures By Claire Clifton Coles July 19 2022, 3.55pm Updated: July 19 2022, 4.13pm People jump from a pier into the water of Loch Lomond, in the village of Luss in Argyll and Bute, Scotland. Andrew Milligan/PA Wire [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Our picture editors bring you the best News images from around the World on July 19. Tuesday’s news in pictures. Chippy the chimpanzee enjoying an ice treat at Blair Drummond Safari and Adventure Park, near Stirling. Andrew Milligan/PA Wire Icelandic horses raise dust as they run to their paddock at a stud farm in Wehrheim near Frankfurt, Germany. AP Photo/Michael Probst People turn out to watch the sunrise at Cullercoats Bay, North Tyneside. Owen Humphreys/PA Wire Volunteers truncate the burnt pines that are across the road in Pyla sur Mer, near Arcachon, southwestern France. French investigators probing the suspected deliberate lighting of what has become a raging wildfire in the countries southwest have detained a man for questioning, as firefighters and water-bombing planes continued fighting Tuesday against the ferocious flames. AP Photo/Bob Edme A firefighter puts out fire at a tent market in Capital Governorate, Kuwait. Xinhua/Shutterstock A gentleman sits in a chair on the beach in Bournemouth. Steve Parsons/PA Wire A woman cools off on Albertplatz at the water fountains of the “Still Water” and “Stormy Waves” fountains in Dresden, Germany. Robert Michael/dpa via AP Protestors burn an effigy of acting President and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe as they demand his resignation in Colombo, Sri Lanka. AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool Demonstrators, including human rights activists and lawyers, protest against the trial of Rashid Ghannouchi outside the Anti-terrorism pole in Chargula, Tunis. Hasan Mrad/IMAGESLIVE via ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock Ash Crane jumps into the River Lea near Hackney Marshes in east London. Yui Mok/PA Wire A Palestinian boy cools himself with water, on a very hot day in Gaza City. Majdi Fathi/NurPhoto/Shutterstock Roarsome Dinosaurs and soaring temps: Monday’s news in pictures Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Roarsome Dinosaurs and soaring temps: Monday’s news in pictures Forget Hollywood! It’s Beanotown: Friday’s news in pictures Meandering along the Avon: Thursday’s news in pictures Swimming with Sharks: Wednesday’s news in pictures