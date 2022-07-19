If Dundee was a candle, what would it smell like? Broughty Ferry couple capture scents of the city in quirky collection

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
If Dundee was a candle, what would it smell like? Broughty Ferry couple capture scents of the city in quirky collection

By Maria Gran
July 19 2022, 4.03pm Updated: July 19 2022, 4.20pm
Alistair Drever and Katie Watson of Dundee Candle Works.
Alistair Drever and Katie Watson of Dundee Candle Works.

A Broughty Ferry couple have created a range of candles celebrating Dundee’s heritage through scents inspired by the city.

The couple behind Dundee Candle Works have a range of six locally-inspired scents they hope will appeal to locals and tourists alike.

Marmalade & Lime, Jute & Tobacco and Firs & Fairways scented candles are the creations of Alistair Drever and Katie Watson.

“We like the idea of championing Dundee and its history, particularly with marmalade,” says Alistair.

“It’s well known by us Dundonians, but I’m not sure it’s well known by others.

“We want to shout it from the rooftops.”

From hobby to full-time job

The scented candle business started off as a creative escape and hobby during the first Covid-19 lockdown.

Trainee doctor Katie needed a distraction after work in the NHS and furloughed Alistair had time to help.

Dundee Candle Works features a range of six scents inspired by the city.

“Katie said she’d always wanted to have a business like this and it seemed like a good opportunity to get stuck into something,” 41-year-old Alistair adds.

“I just threw myself into it and in the space of a year, we were up and running.

“It was a good distraction from what was going on at the time for both Katie and me.”

The couple came up with the name Dundee Candle Works first and created the scents around it.

Alistair, from New Zealand but with Dundonian parents, and Katie, from Glasgow, fell in love with Dundee after moving for university.

While there are many candle companies out there, they had yet to find one with scents inspired by Scotland’s east coast.

Marmalade, jute and fairways

Fearing redundancy after furlough and not wishing to enter a competitive job market, he made Dundee Candle Works his new job.

Self-taught candle maker Alistair hand pours every candle in their Cowgate workshop.

He now takes care of the day-to-day running of the firm while Katie helps to develop new scents.

“After a brainstorm of what the region is famous for, we had the bases of our core scents to launch with,” Alistair says.

The scented candles are made with coconut wax and natural oils, and are all hand-poured by Alistair.

“The city is synonymous with marmalade, so that was an obvious start for us. We embrace the city’s ties with jute and we also package every order in its own jute bag.

“Dundee is a place of cultural significance and we can’t wait for customers to explore.”

Alistair and Katie’s candles are stocked across Tayside and Fife including at Eduardo Alessandro Studios in Broughty Ferry, St Andrews’ Old Course Hotel and The McManus.

The couple has also just landed a deal with website Not On The High Street.

Dundee Candle Works reaching beyond the city

With tourists visiting the city over the summer, Alistair hopes Dundee Candle Works will grow even further.

He admits starting a business from scratch has been challenging and stressful, but also rewarding.

“This has been a really big test in our belief in what we’re doing.

“But we’re now stocked in places I would have never imagined, so it has been fantastic.

“It’s happened very quickly, but it also feels like quite a long time since the start.”

In the summer heat, the couple have already started experimenting with new scents for Christmas gift sets.

While the firm’s name limits them to local scents, Alistair hopes to take the firm as far as it can go.

“We’re not sure how far it could go, but we’re willing to run with it and put everything into it.

“I don’t know what people make of Dundee, but we’ll soon find out with Not On The High Street and where sales come from.

“The dream would be finding a stockist in America. I’m not sure how many people want to smell like Dundee, but we have to hope there’s some interest.”

