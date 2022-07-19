‘Our little star’: Parents pay tribute to son, 11, killed at Fife race track

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Our little star’: Parents pay tribute to son, 11, killed at Fife race track

By Neil Henderson
July 19 2022, 4.37pm Updated: July 19 2022, 4.52pm
Millar Buchanan, 11, died at the circuit. Image: Police Scotland/Google.
The parents of an 11-year-old motorcyclist killed at a race track in Fife at the weekend have paid tribute to their “little star”.

Millar Buchanan, from Larbert, lost his life while training at the East of Scotland Kart Club’s track in Crail on Saturday evening.

In a statement issued through Police Scotland, parents Pauline and Andy said: “We are truly heartbroken that we have lost our amazing, talented, beautiful boy in the most tragic accident, doing what he loved the most.

“We cannot describe how painful this is or how much we are going to miss our little star.

Family ‘overwhelmed with kind wishes’

“We are completely overwhelmed with the kind wishes and words that we have received and want to send lots of love to each and every person who has shown their support.”

Meanwhile those who run the circuit have commented for the first time since the tragedy.

Richard Tyler, the club’s chairman, told The Courier of the difficulty in coming to terms with the youngster’s death.

He said: “Everyone connected with the East of Scotland Kart Club wishes to express their deepest condolences to the family of the young man.

The East of Scotland Kart Club track in Crail. Image: Google.

“The club are now working with all of the relevant authorities following the tragedy so it would be improper to comment further until their investigations have been concluded.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police received report of a serious crash involving an off-road bike at a race track in Crail around 6.50pm on Saturday..

“Emergency services attended, however the rider of the off-road bike, an 11-year-old boy, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal and the Health and Safety Executive has been made aware.”

Minute’s silence planned for racer

Tributes have poured in from elsewhere for the youngster, who wore the number 29 when competing.

The Rich Energy British Mini Bikes Championship posted on its Facebook page: “We awoke this morning to the sad, sad news that Millar had passed away after an accident in training at Crail circuit [on] Saturday.

“We are all devastated that someone so young should of been taken from us so suddenly.

“Our hearts and thoughts go out to his family and his many many friends at such a sad time.

We extend our deepest sympathies to Andy and Pauline and the rest of his family and friends at this sad time

“We will be holding a minute’s silence for Millar at Ellough Park and also a memorial event in his memory.

“RIP Millar Buchanan #29.”

Motorcycle dealer Ohvale UK also paid tribute to Millar.

An online statement read: “Millar joined our Ohvale UK cup last year and it has been a pleasure to have him in the paddock and in our junior championships, he will be sorely missed by everyone.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to Andy and Pauline and the rest of his family and friends at this sad time.”

More from The Courier

Tags

