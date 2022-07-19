‘Our little star’: Parents pay tribute to son, 11, killed at Fife race track

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The parents of an 11-year-old motorcyclist killed at a race track in Fife at the weekend have paid tribute to their “little star”.

Millar Buchanan, from Larbert, lost his life while training at the East of Scotland Kart Club’s track in Crail on Saturday evening.

In a statement issued through Police Scotland, parents Pauline and Andy said: “We are truly heartbroken that we have lost our amazing, talented, beautiful boy in the most tragic accident, doing what he loved the most.

“We cannot describe how painful this is or how much we are going to miss our little star.

Family ‘overwhelmed with kind wishes’

“We are completely overwhelmed with the kind wishes and words that we have received and want to send lots of love to each and every person who has shown their support.”

Meanwhile those who run the circuit have commented for the first time since the tragedy.

Richard Tyler, the club’s chairman, told The Courier of the difficulty in coming to terms with the youngster’s death.

He said: “Everyone connected with the East of Scotland Kart Club wishes to express their deepest condolences to the family of the young man.

“The club are now working with all of the relevant authorities following the tragedy so it would be improper to comment further until their investigations have been concluded.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police received report of a serious crash involving an off-road bike at a race track in Crail around 6.50pm on Saturday..

“Emergency services attended, however the rider of the off-road bike, an 11-year-old boy, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal and the Health and Safety Executive has been made aware.”

Minute’s silence planned for racer

Tributes have poured in from elsewhere for the youngster, who wore the number 29 when competing.

The Rich Energy British Mini Bikes Championship posted on its Facebook page: “We awoke this morning to the sad, sad news that Millar had passed away after an accident in training at Crail circuit [on] Saturday.

“We are all devastated that someone so young should of been taken from us so suddenly.

“Our hearts and thoughts go out to his family and his many many friends at such a sad time.

We extend our deepest sympathies to Andy and Pauline and the rest of his family and friends at this sad time

“We will be holding a minute’s silence for Millar at Ellough Park and also a memorial event in his memory.

“RIP Millar Buchanan #29.”

Motorcycle dealer Ohvale UK also paid tribute to Millar.

An online statement read: “Millar joined our Ohvale UK cup last year and it has been a pleasure to have him in the paddock and in our junior championships, he will be sorely missed by everyone.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to Andy and Pauline and the rest of his family and friends at this sad time.”