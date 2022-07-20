Paddling Polar Bears: Wednesday’s news in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Paddling Polar Bears: Wednesday’s news in pictures

By Claire Clifton Coles
July 20 2022, 3.44pm Updated: July 20 2022, 3.50pm
A polar bear swims in a pool of water at the Zoo in Hanover, Germany, Wednesday, July 20, 2022. (Julian Stratenschulte/dpa via AP)
A polar bear swims in a pool of water at the Zoo in Hanover, Germany, Wednesday, July 20, 2022. (Julian Stratenschulte/dpa via AP)

Our picture editors bring you the best News images from around the World on July 20. Wednesday’s news in pictures.

Eris Ijaz, aged 3 from Falkirk, explores the rows of folgate lavender at Scottish Lavender Oils at Tarhill Farm, Kinross. Jane Barlow/PA Wire
The scene after a blaze in the village of Wennington, east London after temperatures topped 40C in the UK for the first time ever, as the sweltering heat fuelled fires and widespread transport disruption. Kirsty O’Connor/PA Wire
Creative Director Kristy Matheson (right) and Festival Producer Holly Daniel (left) launch the Edinburgh International Film Festival at St James Centre in Edinburgh. Jane Barlow/PA Wire
A firefighting Helicopter throws water in the area of Panorama Palinis, eastern Athens. Nearly 500 firefighters struggled to contain a large wildfire that threatened hillside suburbs outside Athens for a second day Wednesday, after hundreds of residents were evacuated overnight. AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis
A thread maker prepares colored threads for flying kites in Jammu, the winter capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir. Xinhua/Shutterstock
Cycling fans wave to the helicopter of the live TV coverage during the seventeenth stage of the Tour de France. AP Photo/Thibault Camus
Emergency services at the scene on Manwood Street, North Woolwich, where around 100 firefighters and 15 fire engines have been called to tackle a blaze at a block of flats in east London’s docklands. James Manning/PA Wire
Sri Lankans attend a peaceful sit down protest demanding the ouster of Prime Minister and Acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe outside president’s office in Colombo. Sri Lanka’s Parliament is voting by secret ballot Wednesday for a new president to lead the country out of a deep political, economic and humanitarian crisis. AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena

Record breaking temperatures: Tuesday’s news in pictures

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier