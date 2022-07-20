Man charged with dangerous driving after A9 crash near Dalwhinnie

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been charged with dangerous driving after a three-vehicle crash on the A9 near Dalwhinnie.

Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to the Inverness to Perth road shortly after 3pm on Wednesday following reports of a multi-vehicle crash.

The busy route was closed for some time as crews worked to make the area safe.

Police say a man has now been charged in connection with the crash while the road has also since reopened.

A9 Dalnaspidal – Accident, All lanes restricted in both directions has been cleared. #TSIncident — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) July 20, 2022

Fire crews from Kingussie and Aberfeldy were called to attend the scene around 3.37pm following a request from the ambulance service.

Firefighters worked to make the vehicles safe before assisting crews in removing them from the road.

Crews left the scene around 4.22pm.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3pm on Wednesday, officers were called to reports of a three vehicle crash on the A9 near Dalwhinnie.

“One man has been charged in connection with dangerous driving. The road was re-opened around 5.20pm.”