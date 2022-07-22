Seeing Spots at Yayoi Kusama: Friday’s news in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Seeing Spots at Yayoi Kusama: Friday’s news in pictures

By Claire Clifton Coles
July 22 2022, 4.16pm Updated: July 22 2022, 4.23pm
Children apply the first stickers to Yayoi Kusama's interactive work The obliteration room at the Tate Modern in London. Aaron Chown/PA Wire
Children apply the first stickers to Yayoi Kusama's interactive work The obliteration room at the Tate Modern in London. Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Our picture editors bring you the best News images from around the World on July 22. Friday’s news in pictures.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan with Olympic gold medallist Ellie Simmonds after lighting the Legacy Flame during the London 2012 Olympics 10th Anniversary Event held at Bridge One at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, London. Kirsty O’Connor/PA Wire.
A protester shows a placard with anti-government slogans during a protest against military eviction of protesters from their protest site in the president’s office premises in Colombo, Sri Lanka. AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena
Belgian Wout Van Aert of Team Jumbo-Visma, Danish Jonas Vingegaard of Jumbo-Visma and Belgian Tiesj Benoot of Jumbo-Visma pictured in action during stage 19 of the Tour de France cycling race, from Castelnau-Magnoac – Cahors. Shutterstock
Young Palestinian contortionists combine backbends during a training session, in Gaza City. Majdi Fathi/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
Children apply the first stickers to Yayoi Kusama’s interactive work The obliteration room at the Tate Modern in London, which begins as a blank white apartment filled with all white furniture. Visitors are given a sticker sheet of colourful dots as they enter to turn the installation into a sea of colour. Aaron Chown/PA Wire
A man jumps into the Treska River near the village of Matka, west of the capital city Skopje, North Macedonia. The highest temperature in North Macedonia exceeded 40 degrees Celsius. Xinhua/Shutterstock
Festival goers take part in Disco Yoga on the lakeside stage at Latitude festival on the second day. Tom Bowles/Story Picture Agency/Shutterstock
The Royal Air Force ‘Battle of Britain Memorial Flight’ along with the Irish Air Corps aerobatic display team ‘The Silver Swallows’ perform a fly past over Dublin city as part of a special centenary Veterans Day celebration. Brian Lawless/PA Wire
Pnar, or Jaintia, tribals carry ‘Rongs’ or chariots and dance in muddy waters during Behdienkhlam festival celebrations in Tuber village, in the northeastern state of Meghalaya, India. Behdienkhlam is a traditional festival of the Pnars celebrated after sowing is done seeking a good harvest and to drive away plague and diseases. Young men symbolically drive away evil spirits by beating the roof of every house with bamboo poles. AP Photo/Anupam Nath

