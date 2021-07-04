10 from 10 – A look back at photos from our news pages 10 years ago this week

Our photo archives contain a goldmine of images recording events both great and small across Scotland.

In our weekly series, John Post and Amy Hall bring you 10 photos that were in the news exactly 10 years ago…

It must be a week for Royal visits as 10 years ago Queen Elizabeth II was visiting Scotland as she opened the fourth session of the Scottish Parliment. She can be seen with exists the parliament with former MSP Tricia Marwick. Tricia also served as Presiding Officer of the Scottish Parliament from 2011 to 2016.

Proving that Reindeers aren’t just for Christmas Emily Singleton from The Cairngorm Reindeer Herd takes Magnus and Paintpot for a cooling walk in the River Tay during The Scottish Game Fair at Scone Palace.

Birkhill Primary School head teacher, Judy Duncan presents Alison Carr from Cash for Kids, with a cheque for £753. The money was raised by the school’s pupils as they took part in a sponsored aerobics class which the charity’s mascot Courage the Cat attended.

You wouldn’t be blamed for thinking that the plague doctors had returned to Aberdeen in this image however it was actually part of the opening of Aberdeen Art Gallery’s ‘Go Wild’ summer programme of events.

Cars gather at Simpsons, Inverness as part the Sunbeam Talbot Alpine National Rally. with piper Neil Mackay from Beauly making sure punters are entertained while looking at the vintage cars.

The boys from The View were helping to open the new Garry Bridge bungee jump here with members Peter Reilly, Kyle Falconer, Kieren Webster and Darren Rennie seen below.

The feature, based near Pitlochry, was Britain’s first permanent static bungee with the Dundee rockers plunging 40 meters from the bridge.

Three Osprey chicks were ringed as part of the Tweed Valley Osprey Project allowing their progress to be tracked over their lifetime and migration.

The project was a partnership between the Forestry Commission Scotland and Kailzie Gardens, part-funded by the RSPB. with conservation manager Tony Lightley able to safely bring the three to four week old chicks down from their nest, tag them and put them back safely.

It was a gorgeous day at Broughty Ferry beach with this group of friends keeping cool in the water as temperatures soared making it the on the hottest day of 2011 so far. Left to right is Frances Allan, Jozette Allan, Morran Higgins, Chloe Watt, Justine Hassan and Robyn Kane.

All aboard at Craigtoun Park as little, and big, ones enjoyed the very first journey of the parks new miniature train. The picture shows the train as it moves out from the station driven by Peter Bryant, managing director of MRW Railways Ltd.

Finally, this group were having all the fun of the fair at Broughty Ferry Gala Week fete which was held at Castle Green. Finlay Roger, Lara Taylor, Charlotte Taylor and Lewis Craik are seen here having a laugh with Half Daft the Clown.