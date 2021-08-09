Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 13th 2021 Show Links
Obituaries

Blairgowrie darts ace David McFadden, who played with Jocky Wilson, dies aged 56

By Chris Ferguson
August 9 2021, 4.00pm
David McFadden.
David McFadden.

David McFadden of Blairgowrie, one of Scotland’s top darts players, has died aged 56.

He was capped 13 times for Scotland, played alongside Jocky Wilson and defeated greats such as John Lowe.

David’s home base was the Crown Bar in Wellmeadow, Blairgowrie, from where he travelled to games right across Tayside and Fife.

He was born in Blairgowrie to Hugh and Tilly McFadden and grew up in Rattray.

Darts family

David’s father was a renowned darts player in the town as was his brother Hugh. David’s son, Craig, also plays at a high level.

Sadly, one of David’s final outings was to see his son Craig win the Blairgowrie and District singles championship at Red House Hotel, Coupar Angus, at the end of July.

When he left Blairgowrie High School, David went to work on farms in the area and had a spell as a tree planter before training as an overhead linesman.

Power lines

His son, Marc, said his father worked for various companies including SSE, Balfour Beatty and Powerteam.

“He mainly did wooden pole work rather than pylon work and travelled all over Scotland, England and Ireland.

“Just before he died, my dad was unemployed because contracts had ended but had been due to start a new job.

“He got into darts through his father, Hugh, and was known to practise for hours to improve his skills and his efforts paid off.”

Five championships

David won Blairgowrie and District singles championship five times, which was a joint record. He also won the doubles competition seven times.

Between 1990 and 1993 he played with Jocky Wilson in the Scotland squad and won 13 caps.

In appearances in major UK competitions, David beat John Lowe among others but was narrowly defeated by Mike Gregory in a close match in 1991.

In 1988 he reached the last 16 of the Dry Blackthorn Cider Masters and, in 1990, the quarter finals of the Europe Cup Singles.

Tribute

Blairgowrie and District Darts League paid the following tribute to the player. “Dave was, simply put, a legend on the local and, indeed, national darts scene.

“He was arguably the best player to have played in the league.

“He will be a huge loss to darts in Blairgowrie and to the many who thought of him as a good friend.”

The family’s announcement can be read here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Obituaries team

More from The Courier