Ken Farquharson: Former Angus farmer, civil engineer and environmentalist dies aged 86

By Chris Ferguson
September 3 2021, 12.00pm Updated: September 3 2021, 2.41pm
Ken Farquharson.
Ken Farquharson, whose family roots run deep in Angus and who became a civil engineer and environmentalist in Canada has died aged 86.

He was the son of Sir James Farquharson of Kirriemuir, who managed the East Africa Railways and Harbours, and Lady Farquharson (nee Nan Graham).

Ken spent his early years in Dar-es-Salaam in Tanzania before boarding at Kenton College, Nairobi, from the age of seven to 12, to avoid malaria.

James Farquharson (later Sir James), Mrs Nan Farquharson, Ken Farquharson, left, and Hugh Farquharson, probably in Dar-es-Salaam.
After leaving school in Nairobi, Ken moved to the UK where he attended Edinburgh Academy before studying at Corpus Christi, Cambridge.

His teenage summers were spent in Angus, beating grouse, and working on his uncles’ farms including Meikle Coul, Afflochie, Carrot and Cairncortie.

This instilled in him an abiding love of the land which never left him.

Prefects at Edinburgh Academy with Ken Farquharson, front row, right.

In 1959 he emigrated to Vancouver, Canada, attracted by the mountains and the outdoor life he so enjoyed.

He married Fiona Wilson from Whakatane, New Zealand, in 1960; together they welcomed daughters Kirsty, in 1961, and Jane in 1963.

In 1979, Ken married Laura Draffehn of West Vancouver, bringing Ann and Richie Morrison, Peter Draffehn and Lindsay Winder into the clan.

The arrival of his grandsons, James, in 2000, and William, in 2004, completed the family portrait.

Early in his career in Vancouver as a structural engineer, Ken worked on the design and construction of the Port Mann Bridge and the Mica Dam.

Ken Farquharson, right, and his brother Hugh.
Increasingly, he became concerned with the environmental impact of such large infrastructure projects and so co-founded one of the first environmental consulting firms in western Canada, Sigma Resource Consulting.

While Ken’s engineering contributions to the development of British Columbia were significant, his impact was most evident in his environmental activism which over a period of more than 3o years resulted in the protection of numerous parks in the province, which are his true legacy.

In 1984, Ken and Laura moved to Scotland to manage Kinclune, the family farm near Kingoldrum, Angus.

For 10 years they enjoyed the hills and glens, made many lifelong friends, and hosted even more visitors.

In 1994 they returned to Vancouver where Ken continued his consulting practice.

After retiring in 2005, Ken and Laura set up home in Metchosin, BC overlooking Whitty’s Lagoon, where they became much involved in the local community.

