Keith Smith of Perth: Death of champion bodybuilder and former General Accident HR manager

Keith Smith, former HR manager at General Accident during the transition period to Norwich Union, has died aged 84.

He was also a champion bodybuilder, a record-holding weightlifter and a keen curler.

Keith Maurice Smith, the youngest of five children, was born in Mauritius to Robert Smith and Susan Cromb.

His father was a captain with the Royal Warwickshire Fusiliers and was involved in the handover of military command from the British armed forces to the armed forces of Mauritius.

Keith Smith spent early life overseas before move to Perth

The family spent eight years in Mauritius before Captain Smith was posted to Ayrshire at the end of the Second World War.

However, the family later relocated to Perth to be closer to relatives of Keith’s mother.

Keith was educated at Southern District Primary School, Perth, and then Perth High School.

Two years of National Service were spent with the RAF in Germany.

Fond memories of time in RAF

His son, Warwick, said his father always spoke fondly of his time in the RAF and a retiring collection was made at his funeral for the RAF Benevolent Fund.

After his return to civilian life, Keith worked for a period at the Royal Navy establishment at Almondbank before joining General Accident insurance, which had its headquarters in High Street, in the building now occupied by Perth and Kinross Council.

When Keith was 22 he met his future wife, Frances Miller of Scon, in the late 1950s and the couple married in 1961.

Pride over family

They had a son, Warwick, and Keith was so very proud when his three grandchildren came along.

Keith, who was a keenly competitive curler, played for Errol and Airleywight clubs, retiring in 2014 aged 77.

Warwick said: “In my father’s younger years he was a bodybuilder and won competitions all over Scotland and England including the Mr Scotland newcomer title.

“In weightlifting, he broke the European record for squats in his weight range.”

He was past president of Perth Speakers’ Club and was heavily involved in the social aspects of the club.

