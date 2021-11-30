Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Keith Smith of Perth: Death of champion bodybuilder and former General Accident HR manager

By Chris Ferguson
November 30 2021, 5.00pm
Keith Smith.

Keith Smith, former HR manager at General Accident during the transition period to Norwich Union, has died aged 84.

He was also a champion bodybuilder, a record-holding weightlifter and a keen curler.

Keith Maurice Smith, the youngest of five children, was born in Mauritius to Robert Smith and Susan Cromb.

His father was a captain with the Royal Warwickshire Fusiliers and was involved in the handover of military command from the British armed forces to the armed forces of Mauritius.

Keith Smith spent early life overseas before move to Perth

The family spent eight years in Mauritius before Captain Smith was posted to Ayrshire at the end of the Second World War.

However, the family later relocated to Perth to be closer to relatives of Keith’s mother.

Keith was educated at Southern District Primary School, Perth, and then Perth High School.

Two years of National Service were spent with the RAF in Germany.

Fond memories of time in RAF

His son, Warwick, said his father always spoke fondly of his time in the RAF and a retiring collection was made at his funeral for the RAF Benevolent Fund.

After his return to civilian life, Keith worked for a period at the Royal Navy establishment at Almondbank before joining General Accident insurance, which had its headquarters in High Street, in the building now occupied by Perth and Kinross Council.

When Keith was 22 he met his future wife, Frances Miller of Scon, in the late 1950s and the couple married in 1961.

Pride over family

They had a son, Warwick, and Keith was so very proud when his three grandchildren came along.

Keith, who was a keenly competitive curler, played for Errol and Airleywight clubs, retiring in 2014 aged 77.

Warwick said: “In my father’s younger years he was a bodybuilder and won competitions all over Scotland and England including the Mr Scotland newcomer title.

“In weightlifting, he broke the European record for squats in his weight range.”

He was past president of Perth Speakers’ Club and was heavily involved in the social aspects of the club.

