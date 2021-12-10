Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Obituaries

Obituary: Leslie McAndrew, former Cupar bank manager and Kirkcaldy Lang Toun Lad

By Chris Ferguson
December 10 2021, 2.00pm
Leslie McAndrew at a celebration to mark 25 years at Cupar TSB branch.

Leslie McAndrew, a bank manager in Cupar at a time when the business was underpinned by personal relationships, has died aged 90.

He began his banking career in Kirkcaldy in 1947, moved to he TSB in Cupar in 1963, became manager in 1976 and retired in 1989.

Leslie was also a Rotarian and recipient of the movement’s Paul Fellows award, office bearer at Cupar Golf Club, and past president of Cupar Highland Games.

Early years

He was born in Coupar Angus to Robert McAndrew, whose family ran businesses in the Thornton area, and Anne Pearson of Springfield.

At a young age, the family returned to Fife and Leslie was educated at Freuchie primary school and then Kirkcaldy High School.

In 1945, his father died suddenly, leaving his mother a widow with five boys to look after so university was not an option.

Tragedy

The loss of his father came after his eldest brother, Robert was killed while serving with Coastal Command in Northern Ireland during the Second World War.

After leaving school, Leslie joined Kirkcaldy and District Trustee Savings Bank.

Between 1949 and 1951 his National Service was spent with the RAF in England, including a spell looking after the accounts of Oxford University’s air squadron.

In 1953, Leslie, then aged 21, was chosen as the Lang Toun Lad to lead Kirkcaldy’s annual Youth Pageant, which, at the time, was considered quite an honour.

Langtoun Lad Leslie McAndrew and Langtoun Lass Janice Trotter.

He had been nominated by St John’s Church Youth Fellowship. The Lang Toun Lass that year was Janis Trottrer.

After resuming his banking career, Leslie met his future wife Therina (Catherine) whose family farmed at Carberry, on the outskirts of Kirkcaldy.

The couple married in 1961 and, in 1964 moved to a newly built house near Cupar Golf Club, which was to remain the family home.

Two sons

They went on to have two of a family: John, a solicitor, and Leslie, a senior partner with Graham and Sibbald in Edinburgh.

Leslie had started at the TSB in Cupar as a trainee accountant in 1963 and was appointed manager 13 years later.

He was predeceased by his Therina in 1988 and retired the following year.

Leslie is survived by John and Leslie, daughters-in-law Mavis and Lorraine and grandchildren Caitlin, Conor, Murdo, Patrick and Jorja.

You can read the family’s announcement here.

Tags

More from The Courier Obituaries team

More from The Courier