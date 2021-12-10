Obituary: Leslie McAndrew, former Cupar bank manager and Kirkcaldy Lang Toun Lad

An error occurred. Please try again.

Leslie McAndrew, a bank manager in Cupar at a time when the business was underpinned by personal relationships, has died aged 90.

He began his banking career in Kirkcaldy in 1947, moved to he TSB in Cupar in 1963, became manager in 1976 and retired in 1989.

Leslie was also a Rotarian and recipient of the movement’s Paul Fellows award, office bearer at Cupar Golf Club, and past president of Cupar Highland Games.

Early years

He was born in Coupar Angus to Robert McAndrew, whose family ran businesses in the Thornton area, and Anne Pearson of Springfield.

At a young age, the family returned to Fife and Leslie was educated at Freuchie primary school and then Kirkcaldy High School.

In 1945, his father died suddenly, leaving his mother a widow with five boys to look after so university was not an option.

Tragedy

The loss of his father came after his eldest brother, Robert was killed while serving with Coastal Command in Northern Ireland during the Second World War.

After leaving school, Leslie joined Kirkcaldy and District Trustee Savings Bank.

Between 1949 and 1951 his National Service was spent with the RAF in England, including a spell looking after the accounts of Oxford University’s air squadron.

In 1953, Leslie, then aged 21, was chosen as the Lang Toun Lad to lead Kirkcaldy’s annual Youth Pageant, which, at the time, was considered quite an honour.

He had been nominated by St John’s Church Youth Fellowship. The Lang Toun Lass that year was Janis Trottrer.

After resuming his banking career, Leslie met his future wife Therina (Catherine) whose family farmed at Carberry, on the outskirts of Kirkcaldy.

The couple married in 1961 and, in 1964 moved to a newly built house near Cupar Golf Club, which was to remain the family home.

Two sons

They went on to have two of a family: John, a solicitor, and Leslie, a senior partner with Graham and Sibbald in Edinburgh.

Leslie had started at the TSB in Cupar as a trainee accountant in 1963 and was appointed manager 13 years later.

He was predeceased by his Therina in 1988 and retired the following year.

Leslie is survived by John and Leslie, daughters-in-law Mavis and Lorraine and grandchildren Caitlin, Conor, Murdo, Patrick and Jorja.

You can read the family’s announcement here.