Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Obituaries

Billy Buchan: Camperdown Wildlife Centre’s first zookeeper dies aged 67

By Lindsay Bruce
December 15 2021, 5.00pm Updated: December 15 2021, 5.33pm
Billy Buchan of Camperdown Wildlife Centre.

A more appropriate song couldn’t have been chosen for the funeral of Dundee’s Billy Buchan.

As mourners gathered to pay tribute to Camperdown Wildlife Centre’s inaugural zookeeper, Talk to the Animals by Sammy Davis Jnr was played.

But unlike the lyrics in the song, Billy did far more than just imagine speaking to animals – he devoted his life to their nurture and conservation.

A move to Dundee

Born on February, 19, 1954 Billy was the son of Ben and May Buchan from Perth.

To provide for his three children: Billy, Dennis, and Fiona, Ben worked as a shepherd – then a milkman – before joining the staff crew on the Dundee buses.

May worked in a graded egg factory then latterly, McColls newsagents.

Billy is pictured left, holding a lynx cub in 1987, with fellow keepers at Camperdown Wildlife Centre.</p> <p>

They raised their children in Perthshire where Billy went to Kettins Primary, then Newtyle School.

He later studied at Forfar Academy before his family moved to Dundee when Billy was a teenager.

Camperdown Wildlife Centre

Fiona Jack is Billy’s sister.

She said: “Billy left school at 15-and-a-half and went to work in a box factory but it wasn’t for him.

“He started working with the animals at Camperdown when he was 17.

“That would be all he would do until he retired.”

Billy Buchan pictured with an otter during his days as a zookeeper.

However, Billy never treated his work as simply a day job.

“He travelled all over, going to zoos and learning everything he could.

“And it wasn’t unusual for him to bring animals home to mum and dad’s… including things like snakes.

There from the start

Billy lived in Charleston, Dundee from 1971 and joined the team at the wildlife centre shortly after.

Not ambitious to climb the career ladder, his priority and focus was always just looking after the animals.

Brad Yule is the conservation network manager from Camperdown and has known Billy for decades.

Pictured at the grounds of the Wildlife Centre, Billy Buchan.

“I started volunteering at the park when I was 14 and Billy was there then.

“But if you see the place now it would be easy to forget that when he began it wasn’t really a zoo at all.

“There were enclosures dotted around the place but that meant in 1974 when it officially started becoming a proper zoo, Billy was the first proper zookeeper.”

In awe of nature

Along with his best friend Joe Morrow, Billy loved to travel the world, especially if it meant getting up close and personal with the wildlife.

The two friends met in 1979 through a mutual interest in rare animal breeds and natural history.

Joe said: “Billy came with my partner and I to Borneo.

Joe Morrow and best friend, Billy Buchan.

“Although he was delighted to see orangutans, it was the fireflies and a six-inch millipede that he got most excited about.”

That’s not to suggest that he passed by beasts of a larger variety.

“In Port Elizabeth I remember him getting us up because he awoke to discover a herd of elephants grazing near by,” former QC, Joe, added.

He just seemed to know them

Within the confines of the Dundee zoo scores of breeds of animals and insects are homed.

And Billy was known for instinctively understanding what each and every one needed.

“He had a natural empathy about the needs of animals and animal behaviour whether it was bears, donkeys, birds, large gibbons or snakes.

Shown on his 65th birthday, Billy Buchan.

“He even hand-reared a feisty abandoned weasel called Kizzy,” added Brad.

Animals were also part of his life at home.

In the past Billy looked after his mother’s cat, a collie called Lucky and his bright yellow Sun Conure parrot called Custard.

Cared for people too

Despite devoting himself to animal wellbeing Billy was incredibly popular with people too.

Joe said: “He was very much ‘all about the animals’ but he also had a huge capacity to make friends. People really did love him.”

This was perhaps because he proactively stood with those he believed to be marginalised.

Billy was always happiest outside, with animals or in nature.

“Billy was a proud gay man and he loved to take part in Pride, and to stand up for issues of diversity and inclusion.

“He made a point of opposing homophobia because he knew what life could be like,” added Joe.

Cancer diagnosis

Billy was diagnosed with cancer in 2018, almost as soon as he retired.

Throughout his illness he still enjoyed his garden and still made time for his family.

He is survived by Fiona and his four nephews.

Pictured in Prague, Dundee zookeeper Billy Buchan.

She said: “I lost my husband 11 years ago and Billy was there for me when I needed him most. I’m so sad to think he’s gone.  I think a lot of folk will miss him.”

Goodbye Billy

Billy passed away age 67 and a celebration of his life took place at Dundee Crematorium.

He had left strict instructions as to what he wanted.

His wishes included Mozart’s Magic Flute to be played and named friends to speak and to carry his coffin.

Billy’s vast bird book collection will be donated back to Camperdown Wildlife Centre.

Tags

More from The Courier Obituaries team

More from The Courier