Obituary: Alexander Mitchell, Arbroath joiner and swimmer who emigrated to the United States

By Chris Ferguson
December 27 2021, 1.00pm Updated: December 27 2021, 3.37pm
Alexander Mitchell.

Alexander Mitchell, a joiner who crafted the interior of fishing boats in Arbroath before transferring his skills to the United States, has died aged 91.

He was an accomplished swimmer in his youth, did his National Service with the RAF and retained strong links with his home town.

Alexander Whyte Mitchell, was born in Arbroath on December 29, 1929 to Alexander Whyte Mitchell and Elizabeth Shepherd.

A reunion of former members of St Thomas Swimming Club in Calgary in 2006. Alexander is in the middle on the back row.
A reunion of former members of St Thomas Swimming Club in Calgary in 2006. Back row, from left, Rob Smith, Dona Stewart, Alexander Mitchell, Terry Cargill and James Stewart. Front row are Norma Forbes Smith, Eleanor Craer Badry and Frances Hogben. Everyone pictured swam with St Thomas and came from Arbroath, except Dona.

He was educated first at Parkhouse Primary School and Abbey school before going on to Arbroath High School.

On leaving school, Alec followed family members to the harbour. He qualified as a master joiner and worked for Gerrard’s boatyard building the interior of fishing vessels.

Companionship

During his youth, Alec was a member of St Thomas Swimming Club in Arbroath where he cultivated many lifelong friendships. He maintained his interest in swimming throughout his life.

Between 1951 and 1953, he undertook his National Service in the Royal Air Force as a military policeman.

In 1964, he made the decision to leave Arbroath for a new life in the United States of America.

Mr Mitchell in 2018 during his last trip home to Arbroath with Grace and Gary of the Five Gables Guest House.
Mr Mitchell in 2018 during his last trip home to Arbroath with Grace and Gary of the Five Gables Guest House.

Alec settled in Naperville, Illinois, near to where his uncle, Graham Shepherd and cousin, James Stewart, lived.

He began work with Kroehler Manufacturing and later worked for Moser Lumber.

Skill

Alec had a great love for precision woodworking and was known for his meticulously hand-crafted projects.

He was a long-time member of the Euclid Masonic Lodge in Illinois and became a Master Mason in 1984.

In 1974 he met Patricia Walker and they remained devoted life partners until her untimely death in 1991.

He was a loving father to her daughters Eileen (David Lackland), Diana (James Smith) and Sharon Walker, a friend to Patricia’s son Steve Walker, an adoring grandfather to three, and a great-grandfather to two.

Mr Mitchell on his 90th birthday with his three lassies, Sharon Walker, standing left, Diana Walker-Smith, and Eileen Lackland, seated.
Mr Mitchell on his 90th birthday with his three lassies, Sharon Walker, standing left, Diana Walker-Smith, and Eileen Lackland, seated.

In addition, Alexander is survived by his cousins James Stewart, Robert Smith and Elizabeth Cargill, nee Stewart, of Arbroath.

He remained on close terms with John Raynor with whom he had served in the RAF and swimming friends from Canada and Australia.

Everyone who knew him recognised how kind and thoughtful he was and will cherish his memory and a life well lived.

A private celebration of Alexander’s life was held last month in Downers Grove, Illinois.

His family intends to hold a memorial service in Arbroath during 2022.

