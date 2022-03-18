Audrey Balfour, Dundee’s mystery Santa Claus fundraiser dies aged 86

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Audrey Balfour, Dundee’s mystery Santa Claus fundraiser dies aged 86

By Chris Ferguson
March 18 2022, 10.30am
Audrey Balfour.


Dundee’s mystery Santa Claus, Audrey Balfour, who raised thousands of pounds for a cancer charity, has died aged 86.

She spent years travelling the city on her mobility scooter dressed as Santa collecting for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Audrey, whose charity work was motivated by the loss of two children to cancer and battling it herself, did her work incognito.

Unveiled

It was only when an appeal was made in the Evening Telegraph to identify her that Audrey stepped into the limelight.

Her son, Mike, said her final donation to Macmillan was made just weeks before she died.

Mike does not know exactly how much his mother raised but it is confident it is well into the thousands of pounds.

Joy

When she was interviewed in 2019, Audrey told us: “It cheers people up. The kids ae mesmerised when they see the scooter decorated.

“I enjoy it. It makes me feel as if I am doing something useful. I like to put a smile on people’s faces. The public has been vey generous in donating.”

Audrey was also generous with her own money, saving spare cash in a jar to donate to the charity.

Early years

She was born in St Andrews to labourer Thomas Balfour and his wife Alice.

When she was 12 the family moved to Dundee. Audrey spent her working life on farms in Perthshire and Angus, lived in Dundee for several years before settling  in Blairgowrie. She moved to live in Lochee in the early 1990s.

She remained there until her move to Stirling Court sheltered housing, Hilltown.

In the 1960s, Audrey won the Mrs Dundee title staged by the Green’s Playhouse.

Social life

In later years she would regularly visit the playhouse in Nethergate in its later incarnation as a bingo hall.

She lost her eldest son, Alex, to bowel cancer in 2011 and daughter Trisha Balfour to stomach cancer three years later.

Her other two children are Brian and Michael.

Audrey’s funeral will take place at Dundee crematorium on April 6 at 11.30am.

