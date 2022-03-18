Dundee pensioners fear punishment as they grapple with online census form

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Elderly people in Dundee fear falling foul of the law as they struggle to complete Scotland’s census online.

Dundee Pensioners Forum (DPF) says many people in the city are worried as they have been unable to fill out the questionnaire online ahead of the March 20 deadline.

Completing the census – a once-a-decade population count – is a legal requirement but National Records of Scotland has pledged not to penalise anyone who has been unable to complete it before Sunday due to difficulties using the online form.

Deadline fears

DPF secretary Dorothy McHugh says many people have struggled with the online form.

Paper copies are available, but requests are mostly made online.

“We have major concerns around the on-line nature of the census,” Dorothy said.

“With the deadline looming, many older people are worrying they may break the law if they can’t fill in the online form on time.”

She added: “We organised a meeting with a representative from Scotland’s census staff to express our concerns and see what support can be given to older people and others who are digitally excluded.

“They are offering support but it has all come a bit late – the deadline is looming and folk will be worried they may break the law if they don’t fill in their form on time.”

The forum has asked for more to be done to help people who are not online, including putting up posters advertising support in post offices and supermarkets.

Older people will be supported pledge

National Records of Scotland is reassuring older people they will be supported and will not be penalised for missing the deadline.

“Our focus now is on supporting all those households that haven’t yet submitted their returns,” he said.

“There is still time and you won’t be penalised if you haven’t completed it by March 20.

“We experienced a high number of requests for paper forms in the first week of the census and apologise for any delay in people receiving them.

“We’ve worked extremely hard to address this and since Monday we are up to date with these requests.”

Anyone who needs help is asked to visit census.gov.scot or call the free helpline on 0800 030 8308.

What is the census?

This decade’s census was due to be held in 2021 but was delayed in Scotland due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Completing the form is a legal responsibility and helps plan investment in services including transport, education and health and social care.

The survey has been sent to 2.7 million households and more than one million have been returned.

Questions include topics relating to accommodation, relationships, health and employment status.