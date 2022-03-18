Dundee killer jailed for a decade for stabbing former friend to death in Arbroath

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man with a history of violent knife crime has been jailed for ten years for killing father-of-four Frankie Melvin.

Jackie Doig from Dundee was found guilty of the culpable homicide of Mr Melvin after stabbing him in the buttock during a fight in Arbroath in August 2020.

On Friday, the High Court in Dundee heard about drug user Doig’s lengthy criminal record, which included a period of imprisonment for assault with a knife.

He has been deemed a high risk to public safety.

Stabbed to death

During a five-day trial earlier this year, the court was told how former friends Doig and Mr Melvin, 34, had come to blows in Arbroath over a bag of street Valium.

Doig chased his victim and eventually stabbed him five times.

The court was shown harrowing footage of Doig chasing Mr Melvin around Spitalfield Place on August 26, 2020.

Mr Melvin was heard to scream he had been stabbed by Mr Doig, who said he was acting in self defence.

He said he had aimed his blows “below the waist” but the fatal stab wound to the victim’s buttock severed his superior gluteal artery.

Mr Melvin bled to death on the floor of his friend Jackie Knight, whose young family battled to save the young father after he sought sanctuary in their home.

His loyal dog Lassie lay at his feet for the near-hour between his collapse and death.

Ambulance staff did attend but he was pronounced dead shortly after 7pm.

Sentencing

Sentencing Doig to a decade behind bars, Judge Lorna Drummond said: “You have been found guilty by majority verdict of the culpable homicide of Frankie Melvin, a much loved father and son.

“You fell out over a rather trivial matter, of whether Mr Melvin would give you a bag of Valium back.

“One of the stab wounds you inflicted cut an artery.

“You pursued him through an Arbroath street.

“The jury accepted you did not have the intention of murder – that is why you have been convicted of culpable homicide.

“You have a criminal record including convictions for violent offences, numerous drug offences and you have been to prison many times.

“Your last period in custody was 18 months for housebreaking.

“I take into account the victim impact statement written by Mr Melvin’s mother – the effect the death of her son has had on her and his children.

“No sentence can mitigate their loss.

“Given all the circumstances, I am going to impose a sentence of 10 years, backdated to August 2020.”

History of violence

In mitigation for Doig, solicitor advocate Iain Paterson said his client had suffered a traumatic childhood, filled with violence.

“Doig has been identified as a medium risk of reoffending and a high risk to public safety,” he said.

“He has two convictions of some concern, in 2014 he was sentenced to six months for assault and in 2015 he was jailed for assault involving a knife.

“These are his two convictions involving violence.

“He is a man who has had difficulty with drugs.

“He has indicated to me he will do what he can in prison to reduce reoffending and his use of drugs.”

Provocation claim

Mr Paterson said his client had been provoked and pointed out one witness told the trial Mr Melvin had had a knife “and had been violent towards Doig”.

He said: “Doig sustained an injury to his hand at the time and was in a plaster cast.

“He did lose his temper, for a relatively short period of time.

“This is obviously a very serious matter.

There has been a loss of life which is tragic but it is clear the deceased’s behaviour was not that good that day.

“Doig has had a traumatic upbringing.

“He was in between the violence perpetrated as he grew up.”

Family tribute pictures

Mr Melvin’s family has shared images with The Courier in tribute to the well-loved father and son.

In one, his young boys are sitting beside a tree memorialising their dad, which is in Arbroath.